Republican students to launch an independent, conservative publication

Members of Boston University College Republicans are launching a conservative publication aimed at promoting right-wing philosophy online next week.

The publication, named Boston Dextera, will remain independent of BU and BUCR in order to ensure its full creative freedom, said Soumil Mukherjee, sophomore and BUCR member.

“Dextera” is Latin for “right hand,” he said, drawing on the right-leaning views the publication will promote.

Mukherjee, who is leading the launch of the publication, said he hopes to create an outlet for right-leaning students to write about “anything that pleases” them. Coverage will include interviews with BUCR guest speakers and current societal issues, such as dating for young men. The publication will also address topics like philosophy, poetry, fashion, geopolitics and finance, Mukherjee said.

Published content will be posted on X, YouTube and Substack.

Mukherjee — who self-funded the publication by purchasing the Substack for about $75 — said he felt inspired to start Boston Dextera after reading low quality writing from students and major news publications.

“We read student papers. We read our classmates’ essays. And I’ll call it what it is: slop,” he said. “As members of the BUCR, a lot of us read quite a bit, and we read great writing … When we compare it to the things we read in our daily lives, we see a great difference in quality.”

To promote the publication, Mukherjee said students involved with Boston Dextera are planning to host a table in the George Sherman Union Nov. 19 with a poster reading “W ICE” with the publication’s name on it. Mukherjee said the group plans to record the event and post it on Boston Dextera’s various platforms.

Sophomore Divya Gummuluru, BU College Democrats treasurer, said she supports students’ freedom to start a conservative publication, but described the poster idea as “provocative.”

“Especially in this current political climate where ICE is kidnapping people across the street, arresting them without due process [and] separating families all in plain clothes so we don’t even know who ICE officers actually are,” she said. “It’s pretty disgusting to want to support that.”

Mukherjee said he doesn’t personally find the statement controversial but acknowledged how some of ICE’s actions may be upsetting. However, he said ICE is “upholding the law of the United States,” and he expects the statement would “get some people riled up” and start discourse.

“People might take offense to it, but that’s well within our rights of freedom of expression,” Mukherjee said. “It tends to be when spirits are high, people talk about the truth a lot more.”

The launch of Boston Dextera comes weeks after the independent board of the Harvard Salient, a conservative student magazine at Harvard University, issued a cease and desist order to stop publishing under the Salient’s name and commissioned a law firm to look into publication of certain “offensive material.”

The Salient used a phrase in its September print edition that was similar to a speech given by Hitler. The Salient’s editor-in-chief, Richard Y. Rodgers, defended the piece, writing in a statement that its author did not intentionally quote Hitler.

Mukherjee said despite this controversy, he believes the Salient should not have to stop publishing — but “it’s a perfect time to start [Boston Dextera].”

“We can write better. I think we can write more creatively. I think we can do more,” he said.

Sophomore BUCR member Colin Sharpe said he plans to write for Boston Dextera. He said he was inspired to join after writing an op-ed for BU Today in October 2024, sharing his perspective on why he’s voting for Donald Trump.

“I just want there to be a higher and broader diversity of voices on campus,” Sharpe said. “I’m not sure we’re getting that right now.”

Mukherjee said he believes Boston Dextera has the ability to compete with the Salient, and he hopes to contribute to ring-leaning media in similar ways — but better.

“Because we’re from BU and our mascot is the Terriers, I think we’re the dogs,” he said. “We’re going to play rough. We’re going to get people rowdy. And we’re going to write some great stuff.”