‘Everyone is scared’: BBYDSA relaunches sanctuary campus campaign in light of recent ICE activity in Allston

The Back Bay Young Democratic Socialists of America reopened their March campaign demanding that Boston University declare itself a sanctuary campus and encouraged members of the BU community to sign a petition in support of this initiative, in an Instagram post Nov. 6.

BBYDSA Co-chair Hank, who requested to go by a nickname due to concern for family members who are at risk of Immigration and Custom Enforcement, said the group reopened the sanctuary campus campaign in response to an Allston ICE raid Nov. 4, where agents detained nine employees.

Hank said he was present during the raid, and the detained workers “were legally allowed to be here” but not allowed to show officers their papers.

“We thought it was important to start [the sanctuary campus campaign] back up, because we realized how important it is to get these protections in place,” Hank said.

The demands of BBYDSA, formally BU YDSA, reiterate the requests it made in the spring, with the petition laying out a framework for what BBYDSA believes will “protect all students from federal overreach, regardless of immigration status,” an instagram post from BBYSDA from March reads.

The original framework asks for all requests made by federal immigration authorities to be immediately forwarded to the Office of the General Counsel. Additionally, the petition demands the OGC deny ICE officers entry onto BU property without a judicial warrant, asks the University to refuse sharing student information with federal authorities and that BU administration mandate training for employees to determine contrasts between an administrative and judicial warrant.

Vijay Fisch, vice president of the BU Prison Outreach Initiative, said the Allston car wash raid exemplifies the need for BU to implement BBYDA’s demands.

“We know ICE is here. We know they’re down the street in Allston, where a significant portion of our BU students live,” he said. “We know everyone is scared, especially international students.”

Freshman Gabriella Karp, who worked with refugee populations throughout high school, criticized ICE’s tactics.

“Law enforcement is meant to keep people feeling safe and to feel secure and for people to feel like they’re being protected,” she said. “All ICE does is instill fear and the sense of unease among communities.”

Fisch said the BU administration must implement a “set of procedures in place to protect students the best we can” if ICE shows up on campus.

On April 7, BU Today published a list of resources for BU international students on campus, including a link to the International Students and Scholars Office and tips to ensure a student’s safety.

Riley wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press that the University expanded its resources and outreach for international students in the wake of recent federal immigration actions.

This includes offering international students up to three hours of free legal consultation with outside immigration attorneys and publishing two new resource pages for students — BU Support Pathways and Safety, Security and Preparedness — which help students understand the support systems and details what to do if law enforcement officials are seen on campus, Riley wrote.

“Boston University is aware of the recent petition calling for a sanctuary campus designation,” Riley wrote. “While the university does not respond formally to every petition, we recognize that the concerns raised reflect genuine care for members of our community.”

BBYDSA created the lists of demands to the BU administration, and other student organizations are promoting the petition. The Boston University’s Assisting Refugees through Initiative, Service and Education, Puerto Rican Student Association, Alianza Latina, BU Prison Outreach Initiative and Quinobequin Student Front for Palestine all posted with BBYDSA in support of the petition.

Hank said promoting the petition will be BBYDSA’s focus for the rest of the semester, through outreach with other clubs, professors and tabling. He said they hope to “get as many students as possible” to support and sign the petition.

The petition currently has more than 2,000 signatures, according to a post made by BBYDSA on Instagram Friday.

Riley wrote that although the University will not declare itself a sanctuary campus, it remains committed to protecting international students.

“BU has not adopted [the sanctuary campus] label because it has no clear legal definition and may imply protections no university can guarantee,” he wrote. “What matters most is not the label, but the depth of the University’s commitment to its students and the resources it provides them.”

Alongside the sanctuary campus campaign, BBYDSA announced on Nov. 11 “BU ICE Watch,” a community defense program to verify ICE sightings on BU’s campus and surrounding neighborhoods. In partnership with the LUCE Immigration Justice Network of MA, the program responds to calls from community members if they think they see ICE.

When responding to these calls, “BU ICE Watch” sends out trained ICE verifiers to verify whether ICE is really there. Hank said this program hopes to reduce fear in the community.

“We do recognize that the primary goal of the Trump administration is to enact fear on the immigrant population,” Hank said. “So we do our best to dispel that.”

Junior Claire Wu said she supports sanctuary campuses and hopes the University will protect “every student that we have.”

“Every student should have the right to feel safe on campus and be able to receive an education equally,” she said.