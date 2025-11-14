Businesses, tour groups grapple with a drop in tourism amid declining international relations, tariff wars

Boston business owners are leaning on local customers amid a decline in international tourism driven by tariff hikes and international tensions.

According to a HereBoston report, Massachusetts is facing a 10% decline in international tourism this year, with an expected 20% to 25% decline in Canadian tourism this summer compared with last year — the largest drop in visitation of all countries.

Chris Stephens, chief operating officer and minority owner of Boston Hidden Gems, a local tour company, said he noticed about a 33% decrease in Canadian tourists in his tour groups “year over year” — despite being a new and “pretty rapidly growing” company.

Stephens attributed the drop in Canadian visitors to the Trump administration’s actions, including the ongoing trade conflict between Canada and the United States.

“The general vibe between the two countries, politically, is off right now with Trump’s talk of [making Canada] the 51st state,” Stephens said. “There’s the tariffs going both directions, and Canada’s boycotting American products, and they’re boycotting American travel.”

In stark contrast to the projected decline in tourism for 2025, MeetBoston reported a 12% increase in visitation to Boston in 2024 from 2023.

Other companies have seen a popularity shift in their programming as a result of more domestic travelers.

“Not many people who aren’t American care about Lexington and Concord, which is one of our primary tours, but we’ve seen that push a bit harder this year than we might have expected otherwise,” Stephens said.

Coinciding with the decline in visitors, HereBoston also reported some downtown retailers experienced a 40% drop in sales this year. However, most businesses are confident Boston will overcome these challenges with the help of its rich history and tourism organizations.

“We run a historic walking tour company. The Freedom Trail runs right through the center of Boston. It’s never been more popular than it is now,” said Maureen McAleer, operations director of Hub Town Tours, where tourists can book tours around Boston’s historic sites.

“So Boston has something a little special to offer that will help at least some of the sectors, some of the hospitality sectors, to sort of weather the storm.”

As well as a decline in tourism, small businesses have been overwhelmed by tariffs.

“It’s a tool that the president is using to line his own pockets,” said Philip Saul, president of the South End Business Alliance. “It’s hurting small businesses in every dynamic.”

Saul’s business, SAULT New England, has paid $25-30,000 in tariffs between his three stores — money he said he would otherwise invest into himself, the company and his employees.

Within the local community, encouraging residents to shop locally is another challenge.

“It’s important to spend a little bit of time and experience [at] a retail store with the store owner working there or with people that are employed in the neighborhood than it is to click on an Amazon order,” Saul said. “It’s important to know where your products are coming from. To buy locally, to shop locally.”

Business alliances across Boston support their neighboring restaurants and retails stores through community events, such as neighborhood strolls and restaurant crawls.

“It’s about connecting those other businesses and supporting them,” said Saul.

Tourism organizations have continued to advertise Boston amid the downward trend.

“Meet Boston and the city’s tourism office have been BUSY trying to cultivate partnerships where they can and really sell Boston as a destination,” wrote Kelley Leonhard, CEO of Cambridge Historical Tours and the Boston History Company, in a statement to The Daily Free Press.

Next year’s tourism season is filled with three authentic Boston events all within about five to six weeks of each other, which draw visitors from around the world to downtown, said Michael Nichols, president of the Downtown Boston Alliance.

“It’ll be an amazing year to be downtown,” Nichols said. “Between [the Tall Ships], the World Cup and the 250th birthday … it’s going to be a crazy couple of months in Boston, we think a really successful one.”