Logan Airport flight cancellations impact BU students, Thanksgiving travel plans

On the night of Nov. 6, Boston University junior Emily Carmichael prepared for an early morning flight out of Boston Logan Airport to Washington, D.C., where she planned to spend the weekend with her best friend from high school.

However, her plans fell apart when she received a notification from American Airlines.

“It just says, ‘your flight to Washington Reagan canceled,’” Carmichael said. “[At] first I was actually confused. I was like, did I cancel by accident?”

She said the airline then rebooked her on a separate route leaving a day later with a connection through Philadelphia, where she would have endured a six-hour layover.

“Instead of getting to D.C. at 10 a.m. on Friday, I then was going to get there at 5 p.m. on Saturday,” Carmichael said. “I decided to just cancel my trip to go see [my best friend] altogether, which was really unfortunate.”

Carmichael’s experience has been far from unique in past days.

Cancellations and delays have affected thousands of travelers since the Federal Aviation Administration announced Nov. 6 that 40 “high traffic” airports across the country, including Logan, would implement a temporary 10% reduction in air traffic.

Since Nov. 7, over 500 flights to and from Logan have been canceled, while a little over 2,000 have been delayed, according to Flight Aware.

While President Donald Trump signed a funding bill to reopen the federal government Wednesday, the FAA has provided no information on when flight limitations will be removed.

The FAA said the move for cancellations resulted from the government shutdown, which has stunted pay for air traffic controllers.

“This isn’t about politics – it’s about assessing the data and alleviating building risk in the system as controllers continue to work without pay,” wrote U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a Nov. 6 statement.

Massachusetts Port Authority urged passengers to check with airlines before heading to the airport in a statement to The Daily Free Press.

“Our federal partners have continued to come to work admirably under challenging circumstances, and we remain in close communication with them, as well as with our airline partners, to minimize disruptions and keep passengers informed,” Massport wrote.

BU sophomore Kayleaa Moore said her Southwest Airlines flight home to California on Nov. 20 had been canceled. After parsing through other flight options, she found most alternatives cost more than usual or were also subject to cancellations or delays.

To avoid rising prices and the hassle of layovers, she is no longer planning to head home for Thanksgiving. She said she intended the trip to be a surprise for her mom.

“It’s just really disappointing,” she said. “There’s probably a whole bunch of other college students and families that just want to be reunited for the Thanksgiving break.”

BU sophomore Isobel Reed said she booked a flight home to Las Vegas on Nov. 21 for the break.

However, she said she’s already prepared for it to be canceled.

“If they cancel my flight, I can’t fly out any earlier in the day because I have classes,” Reed said. “You want to know you’re going home. You want to be excited to see your family.”

In an email to The Daily Free Press, BU Spokesperson Colin Riley wrote BU plans to aid students who choose to stay on campus over Thanksgiving break, but he is not yet aware of any planned accommodations for students whose flights may be canceled.

At Logan on Tuesday, delays continued to disrupt travel plans.

Saketh Damera, a 22-year-old researcher at the National Institute of Health, was informed of two delays a couple hours apart for his flight back to Maryland while waiting by baggage claim.

He described the delay as “a little inconvenient,” and he was concerned about catching the Metro in Washington, D.C. before it stops running at 12 a.m.

Barry Zhu, a 24-year-old student, received notice his flight to Chicago had been delayed from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. after arriving at the airport.

“It’s an inconvenience,” Zhu said. “I don’t think politics should influence life. I don’t think this should be happening anymore.”

Olivia Rajakovic contributed to the reporting of this article.