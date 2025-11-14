In aftermath of ICE raid on Allston Car Wash, community groups work to protect local immigrant population

After a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid on the Allston Car Wash last week, immigrant support networks, local leaders and neighbors have banded together to support the detainees.

City Councilor Liz Breadon, who represents Allston, said she arrived at the scene shortly after the raid Nov. 4. Nine employees were arrested — all with work permits, said the car wash’s manager, Jose Barrera.

“I’ve talked to many, many neighbors since last week, and I haven’t had one person say that was the right thing to happen,” Breadon said. “Most people are horrified and just very, very concerned that ordinary, hard-working folks are being treated like this.”

LUCE Immigrant Justice Network of Massachusetts has established a “defense hotline” to inform residents of ICE activity in their neighborhoods. When LUCE receives a call, the network alerts trained volunteers in the area to verify the situation.

Volunteers from Boston University ICE Watch, a member organization of LUCE anchored by Back Bay Young Democratic Socialists of America, responded to the raid.

“We gained information, and we provided that to the hotline,” said the BBYDSA co-chair, who wished to remain anonymous because of potential backlash from BU and fears of putting people he knows personally at risk of deportation. “We also helped inform the community about what happened and about the LUCE hotline and what to do if they do see ICE or ICE comes to their establishment.”

In an X post Nov. 7, Boston University College Republicans President Zac Segal wrote he reported the car wash to ICE numerous times.

“I’ve been calling ICE for months on end. This week they finally responded to my request to detain these criminals,” Segal wrote. “As someone who lives in the neighborhood, I’ve seen how American jobs are being given away to those with no right to be here. Pump up the numbers!”

Segal did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

In a statement to The Daily Free Press, the Allston Brighton Health Collaborative condemned Segal’s actions and asserted that anyone who threatens the safety of community members is not welcome in Allston.

“We are outraged by the cowardly, uninformed and blatantly racist action that BU student Zac Segal said he took to report on local hard working people, ripping families apart and harming an entire community in the process,” ABHC wrote in the statement.

Other organizations have sought to provide direct assistance to detained immigrants, including the Brazilian Women’s Group, a LUCE coalition member.

Heloisa Galvão, co-founder and executive director of the Brazilian Women’s Group, said the group has written letters of recommendation for two of the detainees, who are awaiting scheduled bond hearings.

The organization has also written letters in support of other detained immigrants, secured 54 requests for bond payments on immigrants’ behalf and attempted to provide them with money while they remain in detention.

Galvão emphasized the importance of alleviating financial burdens — be it rent, utilities or food — in immigrant communities, especially amid uncertainty surrounding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

“Many times the man [is] the breadwinner, the one that brings income,” Galvão said. “If he’s taken, the woman doesn’t have an income or has very little because she can’t work, out of fear, and also because she has small children.”

Boston organizations who generally do not focus on immigrant support — such as affordable housing nonprofit Charlesview Inc. — have expanded their services to meet the moment.

Executive Director Jo-Ann Barbour said Charlesview has provided food security grants to organizations like the Brazilian Women’s Group and has hosted invitation-only “Know Your Rights” workshops for immigrants and public meetings to inform residents of how to navigate interactions with ICE.

As part of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, Progressive Mass is supporting the coalition’s Protecting Massachusetts Communities campaign efforts to push for state legislation centered around immigrant protection, said Policy Director Jonathan Cohn.

The organization is pushing for three proposed pieces of legislation — the Safe Communities Act and the Dignity not Deportations Act, which both aim to hinder state and local police collaboration with ICE beyond what is legally required, and the Immigrant Legal Defense Act, which would provide legal support for immigrants facing deportation.

Cohn emphasized the importance of visible community support for immigrants.

Anna Leslie, director of ABHC, said the organization purposefully does not draw attention to their efforts to support immigrants in the neighborhood to avoid interference by ICE.

“[There’s] a lot of ways that people are organizing more publicly and more behind the scenes,” she said. “We’re up against a force that is stronger than we’ve ever seen.”