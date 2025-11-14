Looking back at efforts from Boston businesses, nonprofits to aid SNAP recipients amid government shutdown

JOSEPHINE KALBFLEISCH Workers at Taco Azul near the Boston Common prepare food in the open kitchen. Tazo Azul has stepped up to serve free meals to customers amid SNAP cuts.

Nearly 42 million people across the United States faced uncertainty about their next meal after Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits ran out Nov. 1 during the longest federal government shutdown in the country’s history.

As of Wednesday, the 43-day long shutdown came to an end, meaning SNAP recipients can receive their benefits in as early as 24 hours.

Formerly known as “food stamps,” SNAP benefits are subsidies that help low-income families pay for groceries. On the first day of each month, funds are deposited on a government-issued electronic benefit transfer card, allowing recipients to purchase eligible items at participating stores.

Over the last two weeks, when the government shutdown was still in place, businesses across Greater Boston showed support for the community in light of the food insecurity crisis.

Allandale Farm in Brookline partnered with the Loring Greenough House in Jamaica Plain to organize a free farmers market — open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first three Thursdays of November.

Last week, about 70 people were in line before the market opened, and the farm ran out of food by 11:30 a.m., an Allandale Farm representative wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press.

“We at Allandale think it is unconscionable for our government to let people starve while fighting over whether or not people should have affordable healthcare,” they wrote. “We are hoping that this market helps ease the burden that our food insecure community members will be feeling and that longtime food pantries will be experiencing during this shutdown.”

Some restaurants in Boston also helped out by providing free “community meals.”

Taco Azul, located near Boston Common, provided free meals from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day for SNAP recipients or those who had been affected during the government shutdown. In addition, the restaurant offered free meals for kids any time during its business hours.

Dan Leyva, the founder and CEO of Taco Azul, said the community is a “core part” of the restaurant’s business operations, and its response to the shutdown and SNAP pause followed from that focus.

“Yes, we’re a business at the end of the day … and we still have to figure out how to pay our bills and how to pay our employees,” he said. “With that being said, sometimes it’s important for us to forgo any efforts for profit and give back to the community, and so it really wasn’t a hesitation for us.”

Leyva said his team didn’t want anyone to feel embarrassment or shame in asking for help.

“We wanted people to know, ‘We’re here for you,’ whether it’s just a tough time today [or] it’s because of the furloughs,” he said. “They’re getting a whole meal, just as if they were paying full price for it, and we allow them to sit in the restaurant or take it to go.”

Brothers and Sisters Co., a cafe in Brookline Village, has hosted a community fridge for five years, where locals can anonymously take food they need and leave what they can.

“We’ve seen a pretty consistent and steady need for food over the five years,” said Jamie Siracusa, owner of Brothers and Sisters Co. “But, [over] the past two weeks … we can’t keep up with the demand right now.”

As a result, Siracusa said, there was an increase in donations, and customers even began raising funds for the cafe’s initiative. She said although the cafe pays for the fridge’s electricity, the fridge is entirely run by volunteers.

In May, the cafe partnered with Bowls4Boston, an organization run by six Boston University students that connects food donors with food banks, who offered to build a new fridge for the cafe after the original fell into disrepair.

Now, just across from the Brookline Village MBTA stop, people are greeted by the brand new “Jennifer Coolfridge.”

“Because [the name is] something so fun, I imagine some of it was just to gain traction and to get people to know about it,” Siracusa said. “I think it’s working in that way.”

However, after SNAP benefits were paused, its stock was frequently running low, she said.

“The attention the fridge is getting is definitely higher, and we’re running through things like crazy,” she said.

Siracusa said there are several ways to contribute — whether it be cleaning and organizing the fridge or donating money, which earns the donor a community card that can be used to redeem coffee or a meal at Brothers and Sisters Co.

In addition to businesses, there were also efforts from nonprofit organizations to support those affected by the SNAP cuts.

Brookline Food Pantry, for instance, has served the larger Brookline area since the 1980s, said Elizabeth Boen, the pantry’s executive director.

“When I came on board in 2017, we were helping about 175 families per week,” Boen said. “That changed for us in 2020, as soon as the COVID crisis hit … we went from serving about 175 families a week to serving almost 650 families in three weeks. The need has really not dropped from week to week since 2020.”

The Allston Brighton Food Pantry was another source of food security for those suffering SNAP cuts in the Greater Boston area, serving both neighborhoods.

Grant Haas, Zero Waste fellow at BU Sustainability and recent BU graduate, is a volunteer for the pantry.

Haas said community efforts like food pantries cannot satisfy such high demand forever, which is why they need all the help they can get.

“While the networks we have to aid and assist are incredible, they are not a suitable replacement. We can’t keep going forward like this,” Haas said. “I think that message should be used to both drive people to support their local organizations as much as possible [and] find out where you can best use anything you have.”