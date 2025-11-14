Even as players fall out of rotation, BU men’s basketball picks up the pace in 90-77 home-opener win over Brown

The Boston University men’s basketball team took care of business in its home opener Wednesday night, with a dominant 90-77 win over Brown University at Case Gym.

BU came into this matchup down some of their key veteran players — forward Otto Landrum, guard Kyrone Alexander and guard Ethan Okwuosa. It worsened towards the end of the first half, when fifth-year forward Malcolm Chimezie went down with a head injury.

This was no problem for the remaining players that Head Coach Joe Jones had running — in every sense of the word — the floor. Jones’ new fast-paced offense and explosive freshman duo in Sam Hughes and Chance Gladden — who had 17 and 14 points, respectively — was on full display against the Bears.

Standing at seven feet tall, sophomore Ben Defty added 15 points, six assists and two blocks. Junior guard Michael McNair led the way with 18 points.

Following a close overtime win against Northeastern in their season opener and a tough loss to Northwestern Nov. 7, the Terriers came into Wednesday’s game not only looking to bounce back but also to show what they are made of.

“Man, this is a great feeling,” said McNair. “There’s more work to be done, but that’s always a great way to start off playing at home.”

Jones expressed confidence in this group.

“I knew coming in this year [that] we’re going to have one of the best teams in the league,” he said. “We need to play faster. And even [when] I look back on some of the teams I’ve had, I think if we would have played faster, we would have won more games.”

Jones has made it clear the Terriers new fast-paced offense is the complete opposite of last season — in fact, he wants to “forget about last year” altogether. He attributed the reason the Terriers played slower last year to the amount of turnovers they had, but after players voiced their frustrations about the tempo, Jones agreed to pick it up.

“At the end of the year meeting, [the players said], ‘Coach we played so slow,’” Jones said. “So I’m like, ‘Alright, alright. We’re going to play faster, but you guys also turn the ball over like freaking crazy.’”

They picked up the pace, but the turnovers persisted. BU had 13 turnovers compared to Brown’s nine.

The Terriers’ 3-point shooting proved to be a critical factor in the team’s win. BU hovered around 50% from beyond the arc all night and finished at 13-25. Hughes and McNair each shot 4-7 from the 3-point line.

They both signified that this has been a priority.

“We put in a lot of work, put a lot of shots up,” said McNair.

Hughes added the team worked on offense “this whole week” during practices — “and then shots just fell,” he said.

The Terriers were also able to spread the ball out evenly, and all five starters reached double digits, showing the team’s depth despite missing key players.

McNair said Gladden is “a really talented freshman” and was impressed with his performance.

“Chance is a big player for us, especially with guys out,” McNair said. “Him being able to handle the ball and handle pressure when the time is right, I think that’s really big for us.”

With the statement win, BU moves to 2-1 thus far in the season and showcases what their new identity is. Even with veterans out, the Terriers look ready to run. BU will host Merrimack on Saturday at Case Gym.