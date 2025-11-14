Zac Segal responds to community backlash, BU president addresses incident

Boston University College Republicans President Zac Segal responded in an X post Friday to community backlash after claiming in a post last week that he called U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for months to the site of a Nov. 4 raid that resulted in the arrests of nine employees.

“I reported suspicious activity to law enforcement because that is what any American should do,” Segal’s Friday X post reads. “My intention was simple: to protect my community and uphold the rule of law.”

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the Nov. 4 raid “resulted in the arrest of nine illegal aliens.”

Todd Pomerleau, an immigration attorney representing the nine employees detained by ICE, said all nine detainees are arguing the stop and seizures were illegal and that there is no justification for their detainment.

Segal wrote he called ICE in order to protect American workers.

“I understand why people want to come to America — it’s the greatest country on earth. But there’s a difference between seeking opportunity and breaking the law to get it,” Segal wrote. “Millions follow the legal process, and it isn’t fair to them or to American workers when the system is ignored.”

Allston Car Wash supported its detained employees in a written statement Friday.

“Our employees are good, hardworking individuals who come to work each day to provide for themselves and their families,” the statement reads.

“The employees detained last week are part of our team and part of this community,” the statement reads. “We are doing everything possible to support them and their families through this process.”

Segal did not contact the business before calling ICE, according to the statement.

“Publicly labeling our workforce as ‘criminals’ without any knowledge of who they are is reckless and distressing,” the statement reads.

Segal’s Nov. 7 post received backlash from BU community members, with thousands condemning his actions on social media. Back Bay Young Democratic Socialists of America posted an email template for community members to demand BU administration and the athletics department hold Segal accountable.

The letter’s demands include that the University bar Segal from further athletic involvement on the track team — which Segal is a member of — and issue a formal apology on behalf of Segal.

BU President Melissa Gilliam emphasized her commitment to supporting all members of the BU community in a statement sent to The Daily Free Press.

“We must affirm the dignity and worth of all people. Too often, we fail to see one another’s full humanity, overlooking the rich complexity and unique gifts each person brings,” she wrote. “When we focus only on differences—skin color, political views—we risk fostering division and pain where there should be unity and understanding.”

Segal addressed the backlash he’s received from students, and the greater BU community.

“Extremists have circulated my personal details online and sent death threats,” his X post reads. “No matter who you are or what you believe, threats and intimidation are unacceptable and should be condemned by everyone”

Segal also addressed accusations that he was not an American citizen, stating in the post that he was born in Florida but raised abroad.

“I chose to come back home because I believe in the opportunity and freedom this nation offers,” Segal wrote.

BU Spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press that the University aims to support community members impacted by the situation.

“The University seeks to support the safety and well-being of all members of its community, which includes providing support to those who are distressed by this situation, as well as ensuring the safety of all others,” he wrote.