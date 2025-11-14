GALLERY: Fall sports through our lens.

Every fall, Boston University student athletes polish their skills and channel their competitive spirits in their attempts to claim a winning record or championship, but as winter approaches, they’re no longer the only teams gearing up for the season.

Among the various branches of photography, sports photography stands out as one of the most technically and creatively demanding, yet the photographers of The Daily Free Press brought the heat during both impressive wins and tough losses. From soccer to ice hockey, the players are not the only ones shining on the field.