COM introduces Branded Content Production combining bachelor’s and master’s degree, prepares students to work ‘across every industry’

Up until a week ago, Elina Chen, a senior studying public relations, hadn’t considered pursuing a masters degree. But when Professor Amy Shanler visited BU’s PRLab, where Chen is a supervisor, to introduce a new BU program, that started to change.

BU’s College of Communication announced a new program this year that will be implemented in fall 2027: a five-year combined bachelor’s and master’s degree in Branded Content Production.

Chen signed up for an info session to learn more about the program.

“I can learn how to storytell the intangible assets, which is the branding of each corporation,” she said. “This is not a program that only specifically fit[s] into one industry, but [works] across every industry.”

The Branded Content Production degree emphasizes interdisciplinary skills and is designed for students in marketing, media science, advertising, PR and film and television. COM professors Maura Smith and Amy Shanler initially came up with the idea and developed the program with help from others in COM.

Shanler said they created the program in recognition of convergence between communications industries and increased demand for diverse multimedia content.

“By cross-training them, even if they enter the workforce in their track where they have their undergraduate degree, they’ll be better able to collaborate with people across the entire marketing, communication [and] content creation spectrum,” Shanler said.

COM is “uniquely positioned” to give students these opportunities, Smith said, given the quality of the programs already offered within the college.

“It seemed like this [Branded Content Production program] is something where we could join forces and create a program that was specifically designed to help our students to be prepared for these positions once they graduate,” Smith said.

Chen said she plans on applying to the program and will likely take a gap year to gain work experience before coming back to BU for the launch of the program in fall 2027.

Though Chen isn’t yet sure what she wants to pursue, she said she imagines the degree could help open the door to a range of different industries.

“One word to describe these programs is [its] cutting edge, like blending all of the majors and minors together,” Chen said. “I feel like this is a very good chance for students to figure out their career path in today’s world, since everything is changing so fast.”

Branded Content Production isn’t the only new program COM has on the horizon.

Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Anne Danehy said two more graduate programs are in the works, both pending final approval from the university: an online Master of Science in Strategic Integrated Communication to help mid-career professionals who want to take on a more leadership role in their field and a Master of Science in Human Centered Design to prepare students in leading design initiatives tailored to the user.

Danehy, who is also an associate professor of the practice for the Mass Communications, Advertising and Public Relations department, said on top of this, there are other programs in development, and these three are “just the beginning.”

“We’re moving at a really rapid pace and developing both master’s programs, undergraduate programs [and] looking at programs that cut across the College [of Communication],” Danehy said.

Among the student body, COM’s initiatives to create new programs have met various reactions.

Anna McClean, a senior studying PR and the co-president of PRLab, said she found the Branded Content Production program “really exciting.”

“I thought about applying and I haven’t yet. I still don’t know, but it sounded intriguing,” McClean said. “As an opportunity to get my Master’s was only one more year, and without having to apply to a whole new school and re-adjust, logistically, it makes sense.”

Diya Kapoor, a freshman studying advertising, said she doesn’t plan on going into the Branded Content Production program but hopes interested students will.

“The [Mass Communications, Advertising and Public Relations] program and the film and TV program being together is really important because video production is becoming more grandeur in the ad industry,” she said. “It’s really cool to have courses on that and such so people can be knowledgeable.”

McClean attributed COM’s surge in new programs to an effort to bring more students into the school.

“Colleges in general right now are having a hard time gaining and retaining college students,” McClean said. “It’s probably just opening up more doors for hopefully people to walk through and into our school.”

Shanler said the introduction of the Branded Content Production program is a good way to help students figure out their future career paths in today’s professional climate.

“In order for you to grow to the next level and expand your sphere of influence, you need to have a broader connection to all of the communication disciplines,” Shanler said. “That’s the impetus behind this degree program.”