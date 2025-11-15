‘An ode’ to Penn Station: BU COM professor premieres latest film ‘The Petal Pusher’

David Abel, a professor of the practice of journalism at the Boston University College of Communications, has produced four documentary films mostly about marine life. However, his latest endeavor takes on a more personal tone — documenting the closure of his family’s long-time flower shop in the heart of New York City’s Penn Station.

“I wanted to do justice to this place,” Abel said. “Not just their story, but this whole community of an underground world in Penn Station. This fascinating world that I grew up going to all the time as a kid.”

The Petal Pusher, a flower shop opened by Abel’s father in the early 1970s, stood as one of the longest-running small businesses in Penn Station before its closure in 2017 — a true mom-and-pop. After his father’s passing in 2011, Abel’s mother, Sydney Abel, continued the operations.

During the busier holidays, Abel and his siblings would assist their parents behind the counters, which Jennifer Krugel, Abel’s sister, described as a “meaningful” tradition within their family.

Though Krugel herself wasn’t featured much in the film, she said it was “beautiful” that her brother wanted to tell this part of their family history.

“I’m just hoping that he’s able to convey the love that we all had for being a part of the business, the love that we all have for our family and for this tradition of being together,” Krugel said.

As the years went on and Penn Station prepared for renovations, rents rose beyond what the shop could afford, ultimately leading to its closure in 2017.

However, Sydney Abel said the closure’s timing was a blessing in disguise.

“The new Penn Station rerouted all the tracks,” she said. “There were two or three levels [before the renovations], and each had their own entrances for people to come down where we were, so they would pick up flowers and leave. But now, it’s just a whole different course.”

Abel originally shot most of the film’s footage in 2017, with no intention of turning it into a film.

But in 2023, while auditing an editing class taught by freelance documentary editor Mark Chesak, an adjunct professor at Emerson College and Boston University, Abel was moved to tears by a family film — and returned to his own footage.

“As I looked at it more closely, I thought, ‘We could do something with this,’” Abel said.

After Abel implored Chesak to join the project with him earlier this year, they got to work.

When Abel looked at the footage he shot in 2017 and realized there were visual elements missing, Abel went back to Penn Station to fill in the gaps. But upon returning, Abel found a place that looked drastically different from the one he remembered.

The 2020 Penn Station renovations — which added a new east entrance, raised ceilings and installed LED lighting — had transformed the station’s appearance and complicated Abel’s editing process.

However, traces of the old Penn Station remained.

Sammy C. Davis, who sings covers in one of the few unrenovated areas of Penn Station, is featured in the background of various parts of the film.

“In the same way … it’s still the same people coming through, and that is what endows [Penn Station] with it being such a unique place in the world,” Abel said. “It is, to me, in a lot of ways, like the heartbeat of New York City.”

For a filmmaker who crafts journalistic documentaries, Abel said capturing a story where he was a part of the narrative felt “weird and wrong.”

“I often thought about the story and how I was telling it through the prism of what my mom or my sister might think about it, or my dad, who’s no longer with us,” Abel said.

The film premiered Sunday at DOC NYC, a documentary film festival in New York City, where his family watched the film for the first time.

“My hope is that people see it as an ode to this place and this bygone era when it was what it was,” Abel said.