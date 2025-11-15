The Independent Student Newspaper at Boston University

BUCR women send statement disaffiliating after president's X post
November 15, 2025
A poster calling Boston University College Republicans President Zac Segal a “racist” and “fascist.” Following a breaking story by The Daily Free Press and Segal’s post on X that he called U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Allston Car Wash, the BU community has been calling on the University to respond.
Boston Police Department uniform and badge. BPD has been experiencing notable issues within the department as revealed by Daily Free Press examination of countless City Hall hearings.
Posting on a meter in Allston advocating for residents to call the hotline if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is seen in the area. ICE raided a car wash in Allston Nov. 6 and arrested eight employees.
Boston Logan International Airport during the federal government shutdown. Air traffic controllers across the country are in their second cycle of missed payments, resulting in thousands of canceled flights.
Allston Car Wash, the site of the ICE raid on Nov. 4.
The Back Bay Young Democratic Socialist Association rallies through Boston University’s George Sherman Union. The association reopened its campaign declaring sanctuary status on campus grounds.
Boston University sophomore Colin Sharpe, a member of BU College Republican, poses an open debate to passing students at the George Sherman Union on the issue of deportations last spring. BUCR is launching an online conservative publication, Boston Dextera, which Sharpe said he plans to write for.
Director and Professor David Abel takes down an image of his father as the flower shop prepares to close.
‘An ode’ to Penn Station: BU COM professor premieres latest film ‘The Petal Pusher’
November 15, 2025
Poster boards featuring content advertisements Boston University students have made for clients and class projects. BU College of Communication recently announced a 5-year combined bachelors and masters program in branded content production.
COM introduces Branded Content Production combining bachelor’s and master’s degree, prepares students to work ‘across every industry’
November 15, 2025
Things to do this week in Boston: Nov. 10-16
November 9, 2025
Participants at the Lingzi Dream Dash 5K. The foundation has partnered with many organizations around Boston to run events for the community and in honor of Lingzi Lu. COURTESY OF THE LINGZI FOUNDATION
Lingzi Foundation races in remembrance of BU alum lost to marathon bombing
November 8, 2025
A Boston University student-athlete coaches two young boys in track and field. Run Your City Boston is a chapter of a national nonprofit program that aims to enhance sports educational opportunities for youth. Courtesy of Caroline Collins.
BU student-athletes participate in Run Your City program, providing local children free sports education
November 6, 2025
“Hidden in the Layers” exhibit at Boston University’s College of Fine Arts. The two local artists Joshua Brennan and CFA alum Charles Suggs showcase mediums that work in layered processes, such as printmaking and photography techniques.
CFA exhibition ‘Hidden in the Layers’ conveys meaning beneath material form
November 12, 2025
Jeff Flaster with the poster for his new audiobook musical, “Following Jimmy Valentine.” The Boston University alum based his musical on O. Henry’s short story “A Retrieved Reformation” and is voiced by a West End cast.
BU alum writes audiobook musical ‘Following Jimmy Valentine,’ starring West End performers
November 12, 2025
The cast of BU on Broadway’s Rocky Horror Picture Show, depicting characters Frank-N-Furter, Brad, Janet, Rocky, Dr. Scott, Riff Raff, Magenta and Columbia. A show centered around queerness and queer people, the cast and crew encouraged audience members to donate to the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition. COURTESY OF BU ON BROADWAY. CREATIVE DIRECTED BY SAFIYEH YOUNG, PHOTOGRAPHED BY ERIN MOSIER.
BU on Broadway’s ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ uses ticket proceeds to fundraise for local LGBTQ+ organization
October 30, 2025
March 19th 2024 Boston, MA
CFA’s play ‘Dream’ uses generative AI to reimagine Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
October 29, 2025
Workers at Taco Azul near the Boston Common prepare food in the open kitchen. Tazo Azul has stepped up to serve free meals to customers amid SNAP cuts.
Looking back at efforts from Boston businesses, nonprofits to aid SNAP recipients amid government shutdown
November 14, 2025
Panelists for the College of Communication’s “COMmunicating Climate.” Several scientists, journalists and researchers gathered at Boston University’s Center for Computing and Data Science to discuss the interactions of media, sociology and policymaking.
‘We need better communication’: MISI summit tackles climate communication crisis, marks center’s opening
November 9, 2025
A viral tweet by Charli XCX after former Vice President Kamala Harris announced her presidential candidacy for 2024. Social media marketing campaigns have shifted to a more casual nature in recent years — especially in political campaigns, which have taken a pop culture approach.
Why are brands becoming more ‘casual’ on social media? BU students, faculty weigh in.
November 7, 2025
Pints of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream on a store shelf. The resignation of Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben and Jerry's, comes amid growing concerns about social responsibility and ethics in business.
‘Corporate activism for social purpose is dead’: BU community discusses role of businesses in tackling social issues
October 30, 2025
The Director of Four Seasons gives a presentation to Retail, Luxury and Consumer Association members. RLC recently partnered with several luxury brands for their consulting program.
BU’s luxury business club partners with LVMH to adorn student resumes with high-end success
October 25, 2025
A large banner advertising online peer support in the basement of Student Health Services.
Mental health study co-led by BU professor finds college student mental health improves for third year in a row
November 14, 2025
Boston University students walk across Commonwealth Avenue. BU Professor Karen Jacobs has conducted a study with student Kayla Jackson to research the effects of carrying heavy backpacks.
High school student teams up with BU professor to lift the weight off students’ shoulders
November 12, 2025
Xin Zhang, distinguished professor of engineering at Boston University. Time magazine recently named Zhang's wireless MRI coils as an Invention of the Year.
BU professor develops affordable, flexible wireless MRI coils, named among TIME’s ‘Best Inventions of 2025’
November 11, 2025
The official webpage for Visualizing Energy. Founded by BU Earth and Environment professor Cutler Cleveland, the site aims to make information regarding energy more accessible to the public.
BU professor-led initiative simplifies complex data to spur local change on energy use
November 9, 2025
Even as players fall out of rotation, BU men’s basketball picks up the pace in 90-77 home-opener win over Brown
November 14, 2025
Sophomore forward Olivia Avellar attempts to steal possession of the ball against an Army West Point defender. The Boston University women’s soccer team lost the Patriot League final to the Black Knights on Nov. 8.
Women’s soccer rakes in season awards, thrives in conference play despite loss in final
November 14, 2025
Senior midfielder Ethan Gill goes to block the Lehigh goalkeeper. The Boston University men’s soccer team loses to the Mountain Hawks in the semifinal match of the Patriot League Tournament on Tuesday, ending the Terriers’ season.
Despite Saadat’s penalty save, men’s soccer drops out of Patriot League tournament in semifinal
November 12, 2025
Agnes Nobile, also known as the “Celtics Queen,” holds a Paul Pierce jersey. The Celtics had their season opener at TD Garden on Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia 76’ers.
Celtics inaugurate 2025-26 season, fans reflect on tight loss to Philadelphia in TD Garden opener
October 28, 2025
Freshman David Gonzalez chases after the ball at a game against Falcons FC Wednesday. The Boston University men’s club soccer team is preparing for the fifth semi-annual club soccer Boston Beanpot, hoping to build on their recent success. JOSIE KALBFLEISCH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s club soccer gears up for fifth semi-annual Beanpot Tournament as defending champions
March 21, 2025
A Boston University Ultimate frisbee player tosses the frisbee. BU hosts 36 different club sports. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRYAN ZHANG
Club sports create community at BU
June 7, 2023
The Boston University figure skating team. The team has been Intercollegiate National Champions five times and is competing once again next spring. COURTESY OF BOSTON UNIVERSITY FIGURE SKATING CLUB
Figure skating looks to win sixth Intercollegiate National Championship, placed first in season opening competition
November 29, 2022
DREAM football
BU Flag Football club grows community with DREAM collaboration
October 26, 2022
Nickerson field track
Club sports teams embrace return to normalcy
September 21, 2021
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
Vera Sjöberg racing at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 23. The culture around American sports is characterized by the desire to shine bright on someone’s TV screen, but, for international cross country runners Sjöberg and Ola Szulska, the journey started with adjustment. COURTESY OF CIAN MCCORMACK
‘Part of a team’: BU cross country stars from Sweden, Poland reflect on American sports culture
December 6, 2024
Alexandra Vellekoop during the 5K race at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown.
Cross country teams poised to outrun competition in 2023
September 6, 2023
NCAA Northeast Regional Championship cross country
Cross Country teams fall short at Regionals meet, look forward to track and field
November 18, 2022
Junior Will Loggia running in a meet at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown. The men’s and women’s cross country teams will be competing at the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Nov. 11. ELIZA NUESTRO/DFP STAFF
Cross country teams fall short in Patriot League Championship, prepare for Regionals
November 7, 2022
Field hockey gets first Patriot League win of the season against turnpike rivals Holy Cross
September 29, 2025
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during a field hockey game on Oct. 19. The Boston University field hockey team lost its final regular season game against Cornell University on Sunday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey falls to Cornell 2-1, looks to PL Semifinal after regular season finale
November 4, 2024
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during the field hockey game on Saturday. The Boston University field hockey team beat Colgate University at home on Friday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey defeats Colgate 3-1, clinches spot in Patriot League Tournament
October 20, 2024
Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 in her junior season. The Terriers fell 4-2 to Northeastern on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey falls to crosstown rival Northeastern in 4-2 loss
October 16, 2024
Now Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 during her junior season. The Boston University field hockey team lost to Harvard University on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey’s two-game win streak snapped by 2-1 loss to Harvard
October 7, 2024
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12), who tied the game 8-8 in the second half against the Lafayette College Leopards. The Boston University Terriers beat the Leopards 12-10 in The Patriot League men’s lacrosse semifinals May 2. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Terriers defeat Lafayette Leopards 12-10 in thrilling conference semifinal
May 6, 2025
Then-junior midfielder Avery Jones (22) runs with the ball during a game against Colgate University Apr. 17, 2024. In a snowy gameday in upstate New York, the Boston University women’s lacrosse team lost their fourth consecutive game to the Colgate Raiders, 14-10. COURTESY OF MATT WOOLVERTON/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s Lacrosse falls on the road to Colgate, extending losing streak to four games
April 16, 2025
The Boston University women’s lacrosse team celebrates a goal during the game against Bucknell University March 15. The Terriers fell to Loyola Maryland 20-14 on Senior Day Saturday. COURTESY OF ERIN BUSH/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s lacrosse celebrates seniors, loses third consecutive game
April 13, 2025
Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
Crosse-Eyed: Boston dominates professional lacrosse with some hometown help
March 31, 2025
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12) cradles the ball against Harvard University March 25. Boston University’s men lacrosse team won in a 16-4 victory against Holy Cross Saturday evening at Nickerson Field. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s lacrosse holds Holy Cross scoreless for more than three quarters in 16-4 win
March 30, 2025
Junior forward Ava Maguire celebrates her goal. The Boston University women’s soccer team fell 3-2 in the Patriot League Championship to Army West Point despite Maguire’s spirit-raising goal.
Women’s soccer unable to get past final hurdle, loses in Patriot League final to Army West Point
November 10, 2025
Senior forward Alex Bonnington celebrates a goal with senior forward Andrea Di Blasio. The Boston University men’s soccer team beat Bucknell University 3-1 on Saturday and will now advance to the Patriot League Semifinal.
‘Job’s not done’: Five-point game from Bonnington sends men’s soccer to fourth-straight semifinal
November 9, 2025
The No. 2 Boston University softball team (39-19, 14-4 Patriot League) celebrates its victory against the No. 1 Army West Point Black Knights (35-22, 16-2 PL) May 11. This was the Terriers’ third consecutive and eighth overall Patriot League tournament championship, a meaningful title after a tricky 2025 season.
‘In the end, it was a lot sweeter’: BU Softball ends year in Patriot League threepeat
June 6, 2025
Softball Head Coach Ashley Waters. This season marks Waters’ tenth season at the helm of the program, a decade in which the Terriers have experienced an unforgettable streak of success. STEVEN MONTANI B./DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball head coach Ashley Waters celebrates 10 years at BU, reflects on decade of titles, awards, positive influence
April 4, 2025
Graduate student catcher Audrey Sellers (13) catches the softball in a game against Yale University on March 19. In 2024, the Terriers won 53 games while going undefeated in conference play before going on to capture a seventh Patriot League title in program history and a stint in the NCAA Tournament, aiming to repeat these successes this season. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball looks ahead to third consecutive conference title, this time with a roster of newcomers
February 3, 2025
Graduate pitcher Lizzy Avery (27) shakes hands with senior Raegan Kelly (19) during a game against Yale University in March. The Terriers shut out Bucknell University 7-0 on Saturday. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball sweeps Bucknell in defensive clinic, extends win streak to 13
April 22, 2024
Boston University sophomore infielder Brooke Deppiesse (4) swings the bat in a game against University of Massachusetts Amherst on Wednesday. The Terrier shut out the Minutewomen 2-0. JOY KIM/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball extends their winning streak to five over UMass in 2-0 pitcher’s duel
April 11, 2024
Alli Lofquist. Lofquist holds Boston University’s indoor and outdoor pole vault records. COURTESY OF BU ATHLETICS
Raising the bar: Alli Lofquist breaks two pole vaulting records, looks forward to Outdoor Championships
May 2, 2025
Graduate student Foster Malleck (left) and junior Vera Sjöberg (right) pose with their NCAA trophies. Malleck and Sjöberg will compete at the Wold Indoor Athletic Championships in Nanjing, China March 21. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Running around the world: Sjöberg and Malleck to compete at World Indoor Athletic Championships
March 21, 2025
The Boston University women’s track team. The women’s track team won the Patriot League Indoor Track &amp; Field Championships while the men’s team earned third place at the Naval Academy in Maryland. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Men’s track and field finishes top three, women’s takes title in Patriot League Indoor Championships for first time in nine years
March 3, 2025
Grant Cartwright promoted to BU track and field, cross country director
July 2, 2024
Track and Field
BU hosts DMR races, University of Washington sets new collegiate record
February 6, 2023
Politics or performative professionalism? | Editorial
Politics or performative professionalism? | Editorial
November 14, 2025
Raised by the city, ready for the world | Thinking Out Loud
Raised by the city, ready for the world | Thinking Out Loud
November 13, 2025
Suffering as strategy: Trump’s bullying tactics and the pain of democratic capitulation | Beyond the Ballot
Suffering as strategy: Trump’s bullying tactics and the pain of democratic capitulation | Beyond the Ballot
November 13, 2025
Grammy nominations never make any sense: That’s the whole point | On the Record
Grammy nominations never make any sense: That’s the whole point | On the Record
November 13, 2025
Death of the third space | The Way Things Are
Death of the third space | The Way Things Are
November 11, 2025
Popular leftist politics are here. Democrats will do anything to stop them. | Editorial
Popular leftist politics are here. Democrats will do anything to stop them. | Editorial
October 24, 2025
Complicity is neutrality’s long shadow | Editorial
Complicity is neutrality’s long shadow | Editorial
October 7, 2025
What can the rising price of higher education actually buy? | Editorial
What can the rising price of higher education actually buy? | Editorial
September 19, 2025
BU admin’s silencing of student protest isn’t rare — it’s routine | Editorial
BU admin’s silencing of student protest isn’t rare — it’s routine | Editorial
September 11, 2025
Hundreds of union workers rallied Thursday afternoon along Commonwealth Avenue in support of building service workers who are currently negotiating contracts with Boston University. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Video: BU Worker’s Rally 10-18-18
October 20, 2018
HUBweek 2018 Silent Disco
HUBweek 2018 Silent Disco
October 14, 2018
Letter to the Editor: Faculty letter to President Brown regarding BU professor's denied tenure
Letter to the Editor: Faculty letter to President Brown regarding BU professor’s denied tenure
May 1, 2023
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
Letter to the Editor: President Brown’s State of the University message left out most of BU’s faculty
November 15, 2022
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
Letter to the Editor: An open letter on Boston University’s climate for LGBTQIA+ students
November 11, 2022
Letter to the Editor: Response to 'A Letter to Dean Bizup'
Letter to the Editor: Response to ‘A Letter to Dean Bizup’
August 13, 2020
Letter to the Editor: An open apology from some random kid in a frat
Letter to the Editor: An open apology from some random kid in a frat
April 20, 2018
OP-ED: We deserve a better bike lane in front of Warren Towers
OP-ED: We deserve a better bike lane in front of Warren Towers
October 7, 2025
OP-ED: You should skip class
OP-ED: You should skip class
September 2, 2025
OP-ED: Family first, or America last
OP-ED: Family first, or America last
April 30, 2025
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU hockey’s reputation alone isn’t enough to sustain a community
April 21, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU needs to give students their Google Drive storage back
April 10, 2024
Melissa Park | Graphic Artist
Impressing the parents: A neighborhood guide to the best restaurants in Boston
October 17, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Hot sauce: The secret ingredient to a familial bond
April 14, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Your topical guide to East Boston’s food scene
April 2, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Turning the tables on American table-turning food culture
March 27, 2024
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
Your gluten-free guide for a no wheat Boston sweet
February 15, 2024
Modest Mouse on stage at MGM Music Hall on Wednesday.
GALLERY: Modest Mouse return to Boston for 2025 fall tour
October 21, 2025
Senior midfielder Ethan Gill faces off against the Bucknell Bisons goalie in the Nov. 8 men’s soccer team game.
GALLERY: Fall sports through our lens.
November 14, 2025
About Face member Brian Weckbacher condemns U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in front of the crowd.
GALLERY: Vets speak out against executive overreach
November 12, 2025
Members of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment stride down Tremont Street grasping rifles and flags.
GALLERY: Flags rise at Boston’s Veterans Day Parade
November 11, 2025
Even a singular amber tree can light up the urban city landscape.
GALLERY: The Common in color — fall in the heart of Boston
November 6, 2025
GALLERY: Head of the Charles Regatta teams show out on the water
October 26, 2025
A string of pride flags in the LGBTQIA+ Resource Center in the Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground. Boston University faculty have been asked to remove public-facing pride flags in recent weeks.
BU faculty resist University directives to remove public-facing pride flags
September 19, 2025
A collection of investigative articles on the front pages of The Daily Free Press print editions. Stories like these, researched, written and published by the FreeP, have impacted the Boston University community and shed light on important issues for students, faculty and administration.
Pursuing the truth: A look back at the essential work of The Daily Free Press investigative team
June 6, 2025
Raul Fernandez. Fernandez is a senior lecturer at the Wheelock College of Education and Development and one of many faculty members affected by changes to diversity, equity and inclusion in light of the Trump administration's new policies.
‘The silence is deafening’: Boston University community reacts to DEI changes, national pressure
May 2, 2025
Graphics by Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
BU is suffering from ‘unsustainable’ budget practices, University officials say
May 2, 2025
BUCR women send statement disaffiliating after president's X post

By Sam Mandala November 15, 2025

After a recent X post by Boston University College Republicans President Zac Segal supporting the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement’s arrests of nine car wash employees in Allston, the women of BUCR condemned Segal’s actions and are calling for his removal from the organization’s board in a statement sent to The Daily Free Press. 

The BUCR members aligned with the statement will no longer affiliate with the club until a formal apology is issued and new leadership is selected. 

“Dehumanizing individuals striving for a better life in the Land of the Free has never been — and never will be — consistent with the ideals of our organization and the principles of the great Republican party,” the statement reads. 

BUCR Secretary Julia Schultze said she spoke with BUCR Vice President Philip Wohltorf on Friday, who said Segal planned to issue a statement stepping down and clarifying that his post was not a representation of the club’s beliefs. She said this message, however, was not reflected in Segal’s Friday X statement

Schultze said the men of BUCR’s board kept her “completely out of the loop” while responding to Segal’s backlash, prompting her and the women of the club to make the statement.

Ivy Dowdle, the BUCR member who wrote the women’s statement, said Segal’s post did not accurately represent the majority of the club’s opinion of immigration policy. 

Dowdle said while she supports ICE and its detainment of “illegal migrant criminals,” the notion of calling ICE and then boasting about it online “left a really bitter taste” in her mouth. 

“It is not how we want to represent ourselves because the vast majority of the club can honestly say that we love immigration. We just love legal immigration,” she said. “The United States is built on immigrants. Every single one of our parents or ancestors has come here legally.”

Dowdle said she supports Segal’s right to express his opinion, but does not believe he should do so on behalf of the entire club.

BUCR had an event scheduled for Thursday night, which Schultze said Segal canceled because he “was afraid of what would happen at the event.”

“If you want to lead the club, you have to understand that we are not going to follow you when you do something we don’t like,” Dowdle said. 

Dowdle said she wants BUCR to be a space for collaborative discussion on immigration with “respect and compassion for the individuals whose lives we are affecting.”

“It’s hard to hate someone whose story you know,” Dowdle said. “You don’t know how they came here. You have to approach the issue of illegal immigration with a humanitarian perspective.”

