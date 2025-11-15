BUCR women send statement disaffiliating after president’s X post

After a recent X post by Boston University College Republicans President Zac Segal supporting the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement’s arrests of nine car wash employees in Allston, the women of BUCR condemned Segal’s actions and are calling for his removal from the organization’s board in a statement sent to The Daily Free Press.

The BUCR members aligned with the statement will no longer affiliate with the club until a formal apology is issued and new leadership is selected.

“Dehumanizing individuals striving for a better life in the Land of the Free has never been — and never will be — consistent with the ideals of our organization and the principles of the great Republican party,” the statement reads.

BUCR Secretary Julia Schultze said she spoke with BUCR Vice President Philip Wohltorf on Friday, who said Segal planned to issue a statement stepping down and clarifying that his post was not a representation of the club’s beliefs. She said this message, however, was not reflected in Segal’s Friday X statement.

Schultze said the men of BUCR’s board kept her “completely out of the loop” while responding to Segal’s backlash, prompting her and the women of the club to make the statement.

Ivy Dowdle, the BUCR member who wrote the women’s statement, said Segal’s post did not accurately represent the majority of the club’s opinion of immigration policy.

Dowdle said while she supports ICE and its detainment of “illegal migrant criminals,” the notion of calling ICE and then boasting about it online “left a really bitter taste” in her mouth.

“It is not how we want to represent ourselves because the vast majority of the club can honestly say that we love immigration. We just love legal immigration,” she said. “The United States is built on immigrants. Every single one of our parents or ancestors has come here legally.”

Dowdle said she supports Segal’s right to express his opinion, but does not believe he should do so on behalf of the entire club.

BUCR had an event scheduled for Thursday night, which Schultze said Segal canceled because he “was afraid of what would happen at the event.”

“If you want to lead the club, you have to understand that we are not going to follow you when you do something we don’t like,” Dowdle said.

Dowdle said she wants BUCR to be a space for collaborative discussion on immigration with “respect and compassion for the individuals whose lives we are affecting.”

“It’s hard to hate someone whose story you know,” Dowdle said. “You don’t know how they came here. You have to approach the issue of illegal immigration with a humanitarian perspective.”