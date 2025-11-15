Wanting what you can’t have — is the grass really greener?

I just chopped my hair off, but I look in the mirror and miss when it was long. The air is getting colder, and my favorite holiday is around the corner, but I long for when I was tan and spending my days on the beach.

I come home from college for a much-needed break, but suddenly, I miss the buzz and hustle of the city. As a child, I wished to be old, mature and independent, but now living away from home, I wish to be a playful kid with innocence and oblivion.

My feet are in one place, but my mind is elsewhere.

I once bought blue light glasses in middle school — honestly, not to protect my eyes from hours of staring at screens but simply because I thought they looked cool. Now, I wish my eyesight didn’t suck, and I wear contacts daily because I don’t like how I look in my glasses.

It’s funny how quick I am to wish for what I cannot have — no matter the circumstance.

Recently, with schoolwork piling up and winter creeping in, I have found myself scrolling through memories on my phone of high school or the summer time.

I send them to my hometown friends and say, “I miss this.” They agree with me and reply with more memories as nostalgia proceeds to get the best of us.

After getting lost in a sea of old photos and videos, I am taken back in time. I am reminded of the happy feelings of the past before the sudden wave of sadness follows — and I realize I will never experience those exact moments again.

This has become a recurring pattern for me. It is not that I am currently unhappy, but I just tend to look forward to the future while missing the moments that left too soon.

It’s ironic to sometimes wish for everything in your life to change and, other times, wish nothing had ever changed at all — all while ignoring your current experience.

I am lucky to have so many comforting memories and a future to look forward to, but I should give the same appreciation and attention to the present.

This doesn’t mean pretending everything is currently perfect, but simply acknowledging the good that exists right now.

I think about how excited I was to attend school in Boston and remind myself that I am currently living in the moment I had been waiting for. I have the privilege of gaining an education from experts and spending my time in a city where there are endless opportunities.

I know that one day, the memories I make from the four quick years here will be the ones that I’ll want back. So, I shouldn’t spend them wishing time away.

It is easy to focus on the lows of the moment and crave the highs of another time, but every era of life is filled with both. Nostalgia tends to edit out the hard parts, reminding us of the polished highlights. This leads to unfair comparisons between what is in our present and what is in our filtered memories.

The default mindset that the “grass is greener” is an illusion that ignores the underlying truth that no version of life is 100% perfect. Searching for the next best thing that doesn’t actually exist just fuels current unfulfillment.

After fully coming to terms with this, it’s been easier to notice the small joys in my daily life that I may have otherwise overlooked — the colorful sunset on my walk home from class, trying a new coffee shop on the weekend or meeting new friends.

I don’t wish to stop dreaming or remembering — I just don’t want to abandon the moment in front of me.

My overflowing photo storage proves that I am always focused on capturing something that I can look back on and never forget. But maybe it’s more important that I put the camera down to first acknowledge the experience.

I know that if I still had my long hair, I would spend every day imagining how it would look short. I know that if summer were here, “Let It Snow” would be lightly humming in the back of my mind.

I also know that the seventh grade me would think I look great in my glasses, so maybe I should wear them more.

The less you chase the fantasy that is perfection and total fulfillment, the more you will realize the wonders that already exist in your present moment.