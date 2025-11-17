Solidarity is not interchangeable with support — but support still matters

A few weeks ago, I was on my way out of the George Sherman Union when I stopped abruptly and did a double — no, triple — take toward the piano near Mugar Memorial Library.

I knew I recognized the song as I paused to take in the music. Those chords were too distinct to mistake for anything else: It was the repetitive, descending thump of “Sugah Daddy” by D’Angelo and The Vanguard.

I turned around once more and marched right up to the pianist, which couldn’t have been a formidable sight since I wore UGG boots and wielded a coffee cup. He paused, and I asked if he was playing D’Angelo. He beamed as he responded, and I felt a wave of awe wash over me. I grinned back, complimented him and then quickly resumed my journey to class.

Normally, I’d see a student sitting at the piano impressing passersby with a cover of one of Chopin’s “Nocturnes Op. 9 No. 2” or “Heart and Soul.” This encounter was a significant departure in that D’Angelo was known for making — by design — Black music.

It didn’t feel out of place because of the unaccompanied melody. It felt jarring because I would never expect to hear a D’Angelo deep cut in the GSU — played by a white student at that.

BU’s student body is a stark difference from the people I was surrounded by at the historically Black university I attended for undergrad. In 2024, just 3% of first-year students at BU were Black.

Unsurprisingly, I hadn’t heard any references to D’Angelo on campus until then, even after the death of the legendary R&B artist on Oct. 14 following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

On social media and in my personal circles, news of D’Angelo’s death marked a tremendous loss for all who cherish the sacred art that is rhythm and blues or Black music more broadly.

I don’t know who I’d be if not for Black music, which was fortified in part by D’Angelo.

Building off the R&B tradition of Prince and Curtis Mayfield, D’Angelo carved his own path in R&B with compositions that inspired us to revisit the ways we understand intimacy, love, passion and religion. His riffing on “When We Get By” and “Send It On” brought us closer to heaven with each stretch of a syllable.

As a student in BU’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, I can’t imagine that my love for studying the humanities would be as strong if I didn’t have Black music to remind me of where I’m from and show me where I could go — or who I could be.

The preservation of Black culture is as important as ever, as many politicians work tirelessly to rewrite American history and censor scholarship, while influencers emulate and mock my people without remorse.

I’m old enough to remember when “clock it,” “tea” and “crashout” were coined by Black and Black queer communities. Terms like these have since been widely misused and co-opted as “internet culture” without attribution to the lexicon of African American Vernacular English. Don’t get me started on the way non-Black people will butcher the “habitual be”.

But as Beyoncé emphasized throughout her “Cowboy Carter” run, you “can’t reclaim something that already belongs to you.”

I’m quick to identify performative allyship — or straight up cultural appropriation — whenever I see the phenomena.

One trend in particular that seems to be gaining traction is the expression of “solidarity.” It seems easy for one to say that they’re standing in solidarity with an organization or cause, but a statement without demonstrated action that embraces risk or directly challenges the harmdoer is a misuse of the term.

“To experience solidarity, we must have a community of interests, shared beliefs and goals around which to unite,” wrote author and theorist bell hooks in a 1986 article. “Support can be occasional. It can be given and just as easily withdrawn. Solidarity requires sustained, ongoing commitment.”

Solidarity should be rethought for those who embody it in the way hooks described, but that isn’t to say that declarations of support aren’t impactful.

I understand that in the broad struggle to survive, in spite of systemic racism, “we all we got.” I hold onto proverbs that sustain me in this troubling sociopolitical climate and lean on my village to process the very same despair that Howard Thurman wrote about.

But even as I receive comfort in the shared experience of ongoing disappointment and bereavement in the Black community, I am also affirmed by the hope that comes with the unexpected: external support in the form of being seen.

I felt seen when I heard a D’Angelo song in the GSU and when I held the hand of the white parishioner next to me in Marsh Chapel just before “Lift Every Voice and Sing” played on the organ. I am reminded, in humility, that in times where cultural appropriation and denigration is rampant, genuine appreciation is profound — and needed.

The weight of anti-Blackness is heavy. Much of that weight is alleviated when I am affirmed in my humanity — by the people who look like me and the people who don’t.

In choosing to celebrate my heritage and express gratitude for cultural appreciation and support, I found my smile again.





