International Education Week unites BU’s diverse cultures

Boston University’s Global Programs partnered with various cultural departments and student organizations to celebrate the 14th annual International Education Week from Nov. 10-14, with a weeklong series of events ranging from an International Admissions Open House to a Balinese Shadow Play.

IEW began in 2001 through a joint initiative from the U.S. Department of Education and Department of State to celebrate the importance of international education, according to the DOE.

In a statement to The Daily Free Press, Willis Wang, vice president and associate provost for Global Programs, wrote that IEW gives the BU community a chance to celebrate its international population.

“IEW is a wonderful opportunity for our university community to take stock in and reflect on the importance of international education and global engagement,” he wrote. “Engaging with different cultures, environments, and people with varying perspectives and experiences is an invaluable opportunity.”

Pamela DeCoste, Global Programs’ assistant director of marketing and communications, said celebrating IEW is especially important at BU, which has an international student population of nearly 25%.

“It’s really important to attend these events and take in this really unique community that we have,” she said. “We’re all the better for it.”

Global Program’s Assistant Director of International Student Initiatives Sheila Hernandez helped organize the International Dance Pop-Up Nov. 10, which brought together various cultural dance groups to teach and showcase their talents.

She chose dance as an art form because it can be learned “without the need of language,” she said.

“It’s being able to communicate with somebody else without having to use a necessary written language,” Hernandez said. “You’re communicating through music and through your body and through the connection that you’re able to share.”

Hernandez described IEW as a “two-way street” to learn from others’ cultures.

“We need to give not only the space and time for international students and globally-diverse students to represent themselves and talk about where they come from, but also give our domestic students a chance to learn from them,” Hernandez said.

Senior Michelle Lai, co-president of Verge Dance Company — BU’s first and only Chinese dance group — was invited to teach cultural dances at the pop-up.

“Our student population is a very diverse community, so being able to represent the people in the community and sharing our culture [is important],” she said.

Hernandez said the IEW events are focused on “being able to share each other’s cultures.” She hosted a multilingual “thank you” card-making event Nov. 12, where students could celebrate an American holiday like Thanksgiving but in their native languages.

“Language is so powerful, and when you’re able to express yourself in your own language, there’s so much more meaning and so much more emotion behind it,” Hernandez said.

The Office of Undergraduate International Admissions and the Board of International Student Ambassadors hosted an open house Nov. 10 to bring members of the BU community together.

Sophomore Sana Mahesh, an international student and coordinator for BISA, said BU’s diverse international population was a considering factor in her application process.

“The fact that [BU’s] so international definitely drew me to it because I want to be in an environment where there’s people where I’m from,” Mahesh said.

Freshman Laura Chang, an international student, said she came to Boston because she liked the environment and being “surrounded by a lot of students.”

“It’s important for students to acknowledge their identity and share all of their cultures and traditions,” Chang said.