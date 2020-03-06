This episode is also available on SoundCloud.

In this episode of East to West, we cover Super Tuesday primary elections, the death of BU real-life mascot Rhett, a new state bill that will help the homeless obtain state IDs, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Zoe Han, Michelle Tian

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Zoe Han, Michelle Tian

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Allison Pirog, Shannon Damiano, Samantha Kizner, Jennifer Suryadjaja, Alex LaSalvia, Vanessa Barlett, Angela Yang

MUSIC: “Acid Trumpet” by Kevin Macleod, “Backbay Lounge” by Kevin Macleod, “Ultralounge” by Kevin Macleod

