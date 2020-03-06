East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts
by Justin Tang

This episode is also available on SoundCloud.

In this episode of East to West, we cover Super Tuesday primary elections, the death of BU real-life mascot Rhett, a new state bill that will help the homeless obtain state IDs, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Zoe Han, Michelle Tian

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Zoe Han, Michelle Tian

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Allison Pirog, Shannon Damiano, Samantha Kizner, Jennifer Suryadjaja, Alex LaSalvia, Vanessa Barlett, Angela Yang

MUSIC: “Acid Trumpet” by Kevin Macleod, “Backbay Lounge” by Kevin Macleod, “Ultralounge” by Kevin Macleod

 

This episode originally aired March 6, 2020. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.

