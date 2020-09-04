Photo GALLERY: Protestors push City to address Methadone Mile concerns September 4, 2020 10:15 pm by Lauryn Allen Demonstrators gather at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Washington Street in Boston’s South End protesting the lack of resources provided by the City to people facing drug addiction. MIA KHATIB/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Demonstrators encourage one another to lie in the middle of the street to stop traffic and get drivers to look at them. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A protestor demands Boston Mayor Marty Walsh take action to clean the feces and needles left along Methadone Mile by people facing drug addiction in the area. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Another protestor calls on Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to provide resources to homeless people facing drug addiction. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Multiple demonstrators embraced the message “people not politics” to emphasize the bipartisan nature of the protest. SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A demonstrator blocks an MBTA bus from driving through the intersection. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A child uses a marker to write a message on a posterboard provided by protest organizers. SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Another child holds a sign that reads: “Recovery deserves dignity.” Demonstrators criticize the closing of the Long Island Bridge, cutting off access to an addiction recovery campus. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A demonstrator runs into the road while traffic flows. SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Demonstrators who live on both sides of Massachusetts Avenue said the state and local governments could be doing more to fund resources for homeless people living in the South End. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Drivers honk at protestors gathered in the road as traffic lights turn green. SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A South End resident, who said she is uncomfortable with people facing drug addiction gathering near her home, is interviewed by a local news station. SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A demonstrator speaks about her son, Damien Hughes, who she said was killed along Methadone Mile by someone “who needed mental health resources.” SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Yahaira Lopez, a protest organizer from neighborhood group South End-Roxbury Community Partnership, leads a chant demanding more resources for people facing drug addiction in her neighborhood. SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A child holds a sign encouraging onlookers to think about how drug use on Massachusetts Avenue impacts youth in the area. MIA KHATIB/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF As he walks in the road during a green light, a demonstrator says the government is only interested in cleaning up the wealthy side of Massachusetts Avenue. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A protestor sells newspapers to onlookers to fund homeless programs along Massachusetts Avenue. MIA KHATIB/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A protestor lends her microphone to a child, who says the people of Boston need “unity” and to “come together.” SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF