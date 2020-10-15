Massachusetts Democrats mobilize across multiple states

Massachusetts Democrats have launched a multi-state effort to help Democratic candidates win competitive races.

As Democratic candidates compete for seats in Massachusetts, party leaders have shifted their attention to nearby Maine and New Hampshire. Massachusetts volunteers are calling out-of-state residents to garner support for Democratic candidates.

David Hopkins, an associate professor of political science at Boston College, said reallocating resources will benefit Democrats in other states.

“It’s pretty logical for the party to say, ‘Let’s try to direct our energy towards the actual swing states in the region,’” Hopkins said. “The Republicans are in such a weak position here in Massachusetts that they’re not much of a threat to the Democratic Party.”

Hopkins said Sen. Susan Collins’ seat is New England’s “only top Senate race,” and that it is bound to be a competitive race for Maine Democrats.

“I think from day one, there was an assumption that that was going to be a close race,” Hopkins said, “and that getting investments from national Democrats and Democrats outside the state was going to be important to help Gideon win.”

Emily Gorman, a field organizer for Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon’s Senate campaign, said she was previously unaware of Massachusetts’ actions but appreciates the new wave of support from the Commonwealth’s Democrats.

“Because this is going to be a really tight election for Senate, we’re going to need all the hands we can get to help contact voters,” Gorman said. “The fact that other states are helping out and putting up phone banks, it means a lot.”

Some volunteers are hesitant to canvass in person because of the pandemic, Gorman said.

With less canvassing, Gorman said organizing is more challenging. Some voters, especially older ones, dislike using a phone.

Gorman added that fewer people have volunteered because the campaign is less visible due to most efforts occurring over Zoom.

“They’re not seeing it as much, seeing volunteers out on the streets and seeing these offices filled up,” Gorman said. “People are more hesitant to help out and to go out.”

Regardless of setbacks, Gorman said the campaign is dedicated to voter outreach.

“We have to try to reach voters as much as we can,” Gorman said. “Without having door-to-door canvassing, we have to put in the work somewhere else. So, the fact that Massachusetts is helping with phone banking is really crucial.”