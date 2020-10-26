Dear Men: “Men are trash” is a phrase that belongs to all of us, not just women

TW: racism, sexism, sexual assault, cat-calling

I’m sure we’ve all heard the phrase “men are trash.” Honestly, it’s managed to work its way into my own daily vernacular. When I have nothing more to say or do, I can dejectedly say those three words to myself and find a little bit of peace.

To those who have never been put in a situation where they felt impelled to generalize all men as bad, this phrase must come as a shock. But I don’t think this phrase is completely foreign to you. I think we just remixed it a little.

The only difference between the phrases “men are trash” and “boys will be boys” is that one acknowledges there’s something wrong with our expectations of masculinity and one doesn’t.

It’s invaluable for us to hear that something is wrong with how we have been treated because there’s not enough you can say when yet another one of your friends tells you she was sexually assaulted. I don’t know what else to say when I’m having a decent day until a biker screams at me to give them a smile while I’m walking down the street.

These normalized occurrences in our lives don’t have a right to be normal. “Men are trash” is a phrase that belongs to all of us who have been done dirty by the patriarchy.

You feel like you can’t seek help for your mental health because you were taught that men are too strong to need it — men are trash. You spent an entire Zoom call arguing with a guy who kept talking over you and claiming you were wrong — men are trash. You want to try wearing a dress one day but you fear judgement — men are trash.

This doesn’t have to mean that you, as a man, are trash. But it does mean that we can collectively agree that toxic patriarchal traits, which often manifest themselves in men, are hardly tolerable.

As important as “men are trash” has become to those who feel the most hopelessness in this social climate, it loses its value when men themselves can’t understand it. This phrase has potential to be more than a self-soothing technique and can be vital toward changing our collective sentiments about gender equality.

It’s not right to normalize all of the issues that stem from toxic masculinity and the harmful patriarchy, and believe me, there are plenty. However, they have become so well-established that when we call it out, we are the extreme ones.

I’ve recently noticed it’s become a phrase that Facebook and Instagram deem as “hate speech.”

This comes as a huge betrayal for those who rely on social media as a space to find empathy and a feeling of safety, but it’s not the first for me.

I’ve reported so many Instagram accounts for cheering on anti-Black hate crimes and calling Chinese people “chinks.” I’ve spent days checking back on these accounts just to see them alive and well. Instagram wasn’t there to censor them, but they will undoubtedly be here to protect men from being called the most harmful word of all: trash.

This is just another piece of evidence that society will not stand up for its minorities. In order to make the white cisgender male comfortable, minorities will always be negligible.

If you feel uncomfortable when we say “men are trash,” that’s human nature. But I hope you can see past that surface-level feeling and figure out how much more there is to the phrase.

Even though it started out as a little phrase for us to spew after a bad experience, “men are trash” has become something more important than any of us have realized.