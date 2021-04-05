East to West: Apr. 5, 2021

Warm weather has come! Today on East to West, we cover students expressing disagreement with some BU COVID-19 policies, Boston University’s Youth Democratic Socialists of America’s protest of free laundry, Governor Charlie Baker committing Massachusetts to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 and more!

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Katrina Liu, Rani Thompson

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Ele Berger, Rani Thompson, Mia Parker, Anjeli Smith, Katrina Liu

EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Madhri Yehiya, Aaron Velasco, Taylor Brokesh, Sam Trottenberg, Jesús Marrero Suárez, Tanisha Bhat, Anna Stjernquist

This episode originally aired Apr. 5, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.