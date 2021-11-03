Multimedia, Podcasts, Unmasked

How Did You Choose Your Current Major? | Unmasked

by Daily Free Press Admin

Unmasked is the storytelling podcast that uncovers the thoughts, feelings and voices of the BU Community. Today’s prompt was — how did you choose your current major?

Click here to stream this episode of “Unmasked” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

HOST: Adam Lazowski

MAIN FIELD REPORTER: Seth Isaacman

OUTREACH AND SCRIPTING: Cameron Morsberger

EDITOR: Veronica Thompson

 

All sources for this series retain anonymity as part of our policy.

If you are interested in being a guest on an “Unmasked” episode, please send an email to [email protected]

 

MUSIC:

“Inspirational Piano” by Draganov89

Link: https://pixabay.com/music/search/inspirational/

License: https://pixabay.com/service/terms/#license

 

SOUND EFFECTS:

“Crowd Talking 1” by SoundJay.com

Link: https://www.soundjay.com/crowd-talking-1.html

Credit: https://www.soundjay.com/tos.html

“Heartbeat Speeding Up Sound Effect 02” by SoundJay.com

Link: https://www.soundjay.com/heartbeat-sound-effect.html

Credit: https://www.soundjay.com/tos.html

“Reverse Crash Cymbal Projection”

Link: https://freesound.org/people/deleted_user_7146007/sounds/383903/

License: https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/

“Small Group Whispering Sound Effect” by Sound Effects Factory

Link:https://www.mediafire.com/file/h6zaa1nsgpc71c9/small_group_whispering_SoundEffectsFactory.mp3/file

License: https://creativecommons.org/share-your-work/public-domain/cc0/

“Stop Start Tape. Player”

Link: https://freesound.org/people/constructabeat/sounds/258392/

License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

“Wind Shoowsh Transition Sound Effect”

Link: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/royalty-free-sound-effects-download/whoosh-and-swoosh-73

Credit: https://www.FesliyanStudios.com

Tags: BostonBoston UniversityComm Ave.

Author: Daily Free Press AdminThis is an account occasionally used by the Daily Free Press editors to post archived posts from previous iterations of the site or otherwise for special circumstance publications. See authorship info on the byline at the top of the page.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*