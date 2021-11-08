East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Nov. 8, 2021

by Veronica Thompson

It’s registration season! Today on East to West, we cover students with dietary restrictions commenting on BU dining options, students commenting on President Biden’s first year, WBUR Cityspace hosting a panel to honor NPR’s founding women and more.

FEATURING: Veronica Thompson, Bailey Salimes, Katrina Liu
WRITTEN BY: Veronica Thompson, Bailey Salimes, Katrina Liu
EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Phil London, Sangmin Song, Viktoria Popovska, Stella Tannenbaum

This episode originally aired Nov. 8, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.

