East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: April 1, 2022

by Daily Free Press Admin

Happy April Fool’s, everything here is still real! Today on East to West we cover the increase in BU housing prices, the rejection of renaming Myles Standish Hall, and Boston Conservation Corps updates.

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING:
WRITTEN BY: Taylor Hawthorne, Jit Ping Lee
EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Artemis Huang, Fiona Broadie, Sydney Topf, Ava Berger, Emilia Wisniewski

MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Apr. 1, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.

Author: Daily Free Press AdminThis is an account occasionally used by the Daily Free Press editors to post archived posts from previous iterations of the site or otherwise for special circumstance publications. See authorship info on the byline at the top of the page.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*