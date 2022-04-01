East to West: April 1, 2022

Happy April Fool’s, everything here is still real! Today on East to West we cover the increase in BU housing prices, the rejection of renaming Myles Standish Hall, and Boston Conservation Corps updates.

FEATURING:

WRITTEN BY: Taylor Hawthorne, Jit Ping Lee

EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Artemis Huang, Fiona Broadie, Sydney Topf, Ava Berger, Emilia Wisniewski

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

