Is it more important to be kind or smart?

by Veronica Thompson

Unmasked is the storytelling podcast that uncovers the thoughts, feelings and voices of the BU Community. Today’s prompt was — is it more important to be kind or smart?

Click here to stream this episode of “Unmasked” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

HOST: Adam Lazowski
FIELD REPORTERS: Adam Lazowski and Veronica Thompson
EDITOR: Adam Lazowski

All sources for this series retain anonymity as part of our policy.

If you are interested in being a guest on an “Unmasked” episode, please send an email to [email protected]

