Allston residents continue to report large numbers of rats and waste

As college students settle into their off-campus apartments in Allston, some have reported elevated numbers of rats and waste.

Allston resident Dylan Bauza has been living on Chester Street in Allston for only two weeks and has already seen “hounds of rats.”

“I’ve never quite seen anything like that in my life,” Bauza said. “I also lived in New York City for a brief time in my life and it is truly incomparable.”

Cooper Sorin, a roommate of Bauza’s, said she and her roommates take the trash out once a week, but the singular bin assigned to each apartment is insufficient.

“There is just an absurd amount, because people will just put their stuff next to their trash cans and it just blows everywhere,” Sorin said.

Restaurant closures, remote workers increasingly ordering takeout and construction contribute to a change in rodents’ food sources, leading them to migrate towards residences, according to John Ulrich, the Assistant Commissioner of Environmental Services at Boston Inspectional Services.

“Rodent activity is tied to human behavior and the pandemic was a massive change in human behavior,” Ulrich said.

Anthony D’Isidoro, president of the Allston Civic Association, described the mass amount of rodents as a “public safety issue as well as a quality of life issue.”

In August 2020, city councilors Liz Breadon, Lydia Edwards and Ed Flynn co-sponsored a plan to address the growing pest problem.

Breadon, city councilor for the Allston-Brighton area, leads groups to set traps, determine main sources of rodent activity and find properties not meeting hygiene standards.

“Liz Breadon is taking an interest because of all the feedback that she’s getting from constituents,” D’Isidoro said.

Ulrich said garbage “is the number one food source for rodents” and for those eager to rid their property of unwelcome critters, “maintaining trash should be a top priority.”

Residents should also clean up any dog waste from the ground, get rid of bird feeders and ensure that trash barrels are tightly sealed, Ulrich said.

“If we let our guard down, we’ll pay the price for that,” Ulrich said.