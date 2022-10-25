GALLERY: BU Graduate Workers Union submits union authorization cards, hold block party with Ayanna Pressley on COM lawn

The Boston University Graduate Workers Union held an election filing block party at the College of Communication lawn on Oct. 18 to celebrate submitting 1,800 union authorization cards to the Boston office of the National Labor Relations Board.

The majority of graduate workers at BU have signed union authorization cards indicating their intention to join the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 509, according to a letter BUGWU sent to President Brown on Oct.11.

According to the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, if at least 30% of workers sign cards indicating they want a union, the NLRB will conduct an election to certify the union. Once a union is certified, the employer is required to bargain over its terms and conditions of employment with a union representative.

During the event, BUGWU members and supporters marched into a Board of Trustees meeting at the BU John and Kathryn Silber Administrative Center. The people in the meeting did not engage with the protesters and eventually left the room.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley attended the block party and expressed her support for BUGWU, encouraging all students to stand up for their rights during her speech.

Story by Photo Editor Clare Ong, photos by Ziyu (Julian) Zhu