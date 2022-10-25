Campus, Photo

GALLERY: BU Graduate Workers Union submits union authorization cards, hold block party with Ayanna Pressley on COM lawn

by Ziyu (Julian) Zhu

The Boston University Graduate Workers Union held an election filing block party at the College of Communication lawn on Oct. 18 to celebrate submitting 1,800 union authorization cards to the Boston office of the National Labor Relations Board. 

The majority of graduate workers at BU have signed union authorization cards indicating their intention to join the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 509, according to a letter BUGWU sent to President Brown on Oct.11.

According to the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, if at least 30% of workers sign cards indicating they want a union, the NLRB will conduct an election to certify the union. Once a union is certified, the employer is required to bargain over its terms and conditions of employment with a union representative.

During the event, BUGWU members and supporters marched into a Board of Trustees meeting at the BU John and Kathryn Silber Administrative Center. The people in the meeting did not engage with the protesters and eventually left the room. 

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley attended the block party and expressed her support for BUGWU, encouraging all students to stand up for their rights during her speech.

BU grad workers union
Members of BUGWU marching from the COM Lawn to the BU Administration Center located at 1 Silber Way. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
Zara Albright, a BUGWU member, cheering during the block party at the COM lawn. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
Members of BUGWU marching with signs along Commonwealth Avenue. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
BUGWU members and supporters marching to 1 Silber Way. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
The protesters on the ninth floor of the BU Administration Center at 1 Silber Way. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
The BUGWU members disrupting a Board of Trustees meeting. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
The protesters chanted, “Get up, get down, Boston is a union town,” in the meeting room. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
The people conducting the BU Board of Trustees meeting did not engage with the protesters. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
A BUGWU member carrying a box filled with signed union authorization cards. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
Boxes containing a total of around 1,800 signed union authorization cards were loaded into a car to be sent to the Boston office of the National Labor Relations Board. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
The car drove off as BUGWU members and supporters cheered outside 1 Silber Way. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
BUGWU members cheering after the car’s departure. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
The group marched back to the COM lawn from 1 Silber Way. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley made a speech about the importance of students fighting for their rights on the COM lawn on Oct 18. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
BUGWU members and supporters were in high spirits during the event. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
A BUGWU member chanting as they march down Commonwealth Avenue. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
A protester holds a sign that says, “BU PRES. MAKES … $2,483,000” and “GRAD WORKERS MAKE $25,502.” ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
BUGWU members dancing in front of 1 Silber Way. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
BU grad workers union
BUGWU members and supporters pose for a photo with Pressley on the COM lawn during their block party on Oct 18. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF

Story by Photo Editor Clare Ong, photos by Ziyu (Julian) Zhu

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*