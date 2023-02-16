The rise of bikes and bike safety

Bikes are on the rise, and you can see that on Boston University’s campus — more students are choosing to travel by bike than other modes of transportation.

A growing interest in sustainable transportation and an increase in the availability of bike lanes proves why students are choosing bikes. It’s also more affordable and easier to navigate in urban areas like Boston than having a car.

Massachusetts was ranked number one in a 2022 Bicycle Friendly Report Card for the first time by the League of American Bicyclists. The ranking shows the city’s tremendous efforts put into promoting and developing bicycle infrastructure, plans and policies to improve biking culture and accessibility.

Bluebikes — the Metro-Boston bike share program, has become popular with many residents, students, and tourists. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts recognized National Wellness Month by sponsoring complimentary Bluebikes Adventure Passes throughout August 2022 on Mondays. Boston also offered free 30-day passes for Bluebikes during the closure of the Orange and Green Line from Aug. 19 until Sept. 18, 2022.

Boston infrastructure improvements like the construction of protected bike lanes, bike parking, and bike-friendly streets have made biking safer and more accessible. Promoting biking as a safe and accessible mode of transportation reduces congestion and pollution and improves public health and livability.

Certain risks are involved in biking, like car accidents, falls or injuries caused by faulty equipment. By following safety measures, bikers can help reduce the risk of accidents and injuries while biking. The ghost bikes — white bike memorials — on Commonwealth Avenue serve as a reminder to stay safe on the road.

A properly-fitting helmet reduces the risk of head injury in a crash. There are an alarming amount of students biking without helmets. Please, wear a helmet!

Another safety measure — be visible while riding a bike. This may include wearing bright or reflective clothing, using bike lights or reflectors and using hand signals to indicate turns and stops. Be aware of your surroundings and anticipate the actions of drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Regularly inspecting and maintaining your bike can help ensure it is in good working condition. Check up on tires, breaks, chains, gears, lighting, pedals and handlebars.

BU Parking & Transportation Services offers several resources for bikers to stay safe on the road. They have helmets and provide free lights and bells for bikes. P&TS also has a number of tire pumps and repair stations around campus. Check out P&TS for resources if needed, and most importantly, stay safe!