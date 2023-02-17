East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West Feb. 17, 2023

by Payton Renegar

 

Happy Friday! Today on East to West we cover Fraudulent BU emails, flash mobs and more. 

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify.  

FEATURING: Payton Renegar, Nellie Maloney, Arisha Kasam and Krishna Sreenivasan

WRITTEN BY: Payton Renegar, Arisha Kasam, Jit Ping Lee, Krishna Sreenivasan

EDITED BY: Payton Renegar 

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Nathan Metcalf, Ella Nigro and  Nicole Gonzalez. 

MUSIC:

“Funk Is” by Alexey Anisimov/ via Adobe Stock Asset ID: #564750668

Link: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=564750668

License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Feb. 17, 2023. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen. 



