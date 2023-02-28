Women’s lacrosse defeats Presbyterian, extends perfect record to 5-0

The Boston University women’s lacrosse team continued their South Carolina trip with a 15-6 win against the Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Powered by a hat-trick from junior attack Tobey Tick, the Terriers (5-0) defeated the Blue Hose (1-2) in the first-ever matchup between the two programs.

“Being able to go on the road and play on a one-day turnaround was definitely something we talked about was important for us,” BU head coach Lauren Morton said. “I was happy that we were able to show up.”

Senior midfielder Jennifer Barry won the opening draw, setting the tone for BU to dominate in the draw circle all game long with 20 wins on 24 faceoffs.

Senior midfielder Claire Gola and Tick both found the back of the net within the first three minutes of the game to give the Terriers an early 2-0 lead. BU held the lead for the entirety of the game.

BU earned a man-up advantage at 10:16 in the first. Barry capitalized on the opportunity to give the Terriers a 5-1 lead on her second goal of the game.

With 4:31 left in the opening frame, Presbyterian’s sophomore midfielder Willow Hammond scored on a free position chance to put the Blue Hose within three.

After forcing a shot clock violation with less than a minute to go in the quarter, BU moved the ball the length of the field. With two seconds left on the clock, Barry found Gola, who put the ball in the back of the net to give BU a four-goal lead to close the first quarter.

Presbyterian junior midfielder Kylie Sullivan opened scoring in the second, bringing the Blue Hose within three.

BU responded with two goals of its own to take an 8-3 lead, but Blue Hose senior midfielder Abby Edmisten scored to cut the BU lead to four with just over six minutes left in the half.

The four-goal advantage remained going into the halftime break.

The Terriers built on their lead early in the second half. Off a free position, graduate student midfielder Maddie MacMaster found freshman midfielder Elle Stevenson, who scored her first collegiate goal to push BU’s lead to five.

“[Stevenson’s] continued to get better,” Morton said. “She certainly found her opportunities today.”

With 12:55 left to play in the third quarter, Blue Hose sophomore attack NaQuia Hall shot the ball off of junior goaltender Reilly Agres and into the back of the net to put her squad back within four.

After a goal from sophomore attack Matty Spaeth, the Blue Hose responded with 6:30 to play in the frame when Sullivan passed to senior midfielder Madison Foti to cut the BU lead to 10-6.

Just 45 seconds later, junior midfielder Cassie Reinertson capitalized on a free position opportunity to give BU an 11-6 lead.

After an acrobatic play from a free position, Feeney found the back of the net to give BU a 13-6 lead with just over 10 minutes to go in the game’s final stanza.

On the next possession, sophomore attack Hannah Tillier scored on a free-position chance to give BU an eight-goal lead.

Spaeth made it a 15-6 game with 2:30 with her second goal of the game off a free position opportunity. The score held through the final buzzer.

The Terriers will return to South Carolina on March 7 for a game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.