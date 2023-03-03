East to West: March 3, 2023

Happy Friday! Today on East to West we cover slow T zones, student government funding requests and more.

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify.

FEATURING: Payton Renegar, Arisha Kasam and Krishna Sreenivasan

WRITTEN BY: Taylor Hawthorne, Krishna Sreenivasan and Payton Renegar

EDITED BY: Payton Renegar

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Matthew Eadie, Maya Mitchell and Anna Vidergar

MUSIC:

“Funk Is” by Alexey Anisimov/ via Adobe Stock Asset ID: #564750668

Link: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=564750668

License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired March 3, 2023. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.