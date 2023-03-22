Photo, Softball, Sports Gallery: Terriers’ Softball splits doubleheader in home opener March 22, 2023 7:40 pm by Hui-En Lin The Boston University softball team played its first home games of the season, splitting the doubleheader against Yale March 21. The Terriers won the first game 13-0 and lost 2-1 later in the afternoon. Three players standing for the national anthem before the game. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Freshman pitcher Kasey Ricard delivering a pitch. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER A player cheering on her teammates in the dugout. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Senior infielder Caitlin Coker throwing the ball to first base. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Sophomore outfielder Tyesha Williams rounding the bases. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Junior Lauren Nett running home to score a run for the Terriers. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Ricard talking to a coach between innings. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Two players celebrating after scoring. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Coker during an at bat. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER An outfielder catching a fly ball in left field. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Senior pitcher Allison Boaz winding up for a pitch. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Senior catcher Audrey Sellers throwing the ball back to the pitcher. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Outfielder diving for a ball. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Graduate pitcher and outfielder Emily Gant hitting a line drive over the infielder. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Hitter getting ready for a swing. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Junior infielder Kayla Roncin tagging a runner at second base. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER BU hitter swinging at the ball. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Boaz throwing the ball to first base. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Junior outfielder Lauren Keleher walking off the field after the 2-1 loss against Yale. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER