Gallery: Terriers’ Softball splits doubleheader in home opener

The Boston University softball team played its first home games of the season, splitting the doubleheader against Yale March 21. The Terriers won the first game 13-0 and lost 2-1 later in the afternoon.

Three players standing for the national anthem before the game. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Freshman pitcher Kasey Ricard delivering a pitch. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A player cheering on her teammates in the dugout. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Senior infielder Caitlin Coker throwing the ball to first base. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Sophomore outfielder Tyesha Williams rounding the bases. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Junior Lauren Nett running home to score a run for the Terriers. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Ricard talking to a coach between innings. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Two players celebrating after scoring. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Coker during an at bat. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
An outfielder catching a fly ball in left field. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Senior pitcher Allison Boaz winding up for a pitch. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Senior catcher Audrey Sellers throwing the ball back to the pitcher. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Outfielder diving for a ball. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Graduate pitcher and outfielder Emily Gant hitting a line drive over the infielder. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Hitter getting ready for a swing. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Junior infielder Kayla Roncin tagging a runner at second base. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
BU hitter swinging at the ball. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Boaz throwing the ball to first base. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Junior outfielder Lauren Keleher walking off the field after the 2-1 loss against Yale. HUI-EN LIN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

