Personal AI DJ — Spotify’s newest personalization feature

With artificial intelligence technology becoming more popular with the emergence of chatbots like ChatGPT and TikTok filters, it’s no surprise that music streaming services are close behind.

Spotify’s AI DJ feature is their most recent launch to personalize the app for its users. Back in December 2016, Spotify launched its famous “Spotify Wrapped” campaign to give users a cohesive and personalized overview of their year through the music they listened to. The “Discover Weekly” playlist was launched in July 2015, which curates listeners’ customized recommendations based on their listening preferences.

The AI DJ is arguably the most personalized feature Spotify has created. The DJ is unique to each listener and creates a listening experience based on old favorites, recent tracks that have been repeated frequently, and recommendations like the “Discover Weekly” feature.

According to Spotify, the DJ is so well versed in each listener’s taste that AI technology can update its following tracks based on the user’s feedback — whether you skip a track or not.

When you tap the DJ button in the Spotify mobile app, the DJ voice begins a journey of endless listening. The technology allows the DJ to play songs until you decide to end your listening session.

The tool is incredibly convenient for studying because it removes the need to constantly search for what song to play next. The range of songs the DJ chooses to play gives you a taste of your favorite music and throws an occasional recommendation into the mix.

The feature starts with the DJ introducing itself and pops in occasionally as you listen to introduce the next set of songs. The DJ explains why it chose to play the specific songs — whether they are meant to be nostalgic, boost your mood or get you to explore something new.

Overall, the feature is another example of how AI technology is becoming more present in our lives and can be used to help make simple aspects of our lives more tailored to us as individuals.

Spotify’s release of the AI DJ makes the platform the first music streaming platform to use artificial intelligence in this way. The DJ makes the listening experience more personal, which is appealing. What’s more individualized than music?