East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: March 26, 2023

by Daily Free Press Staff

Happy Monday! Today on East to West, we cover student opinions of the new “MyBU” portal, the student government election and more. 

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify. 

FEATURING: Payton Renegar, Nellie Maloney, Krishna Sreenivasan 

WRITTEN BY: Payton Renegar, Nellie Maloney, Krishna Sreenivasan

EDITED BY: Payton Renegar 

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Sophia Hebert, Jessie Sage O’Leary, Nathan Metcalf and  Jit Ping Lee 

This episode originally aired March 27, 2023. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.

MUSIC:

“Funk Is” by Alexey Anisimov/ via Adobe Stock Asset ID: #564750668

Link: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=564750668

License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*