Campus Crime Logs: March 22 – 28

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from March 22-28.

Past Larceny at 25 Buick St.

At 11:20 a.m. on March 22, the BU Housing Department said they had a student come in and report a stolen package. A worker found footage of the package being picked up by an unknown individual.

The Housing Department said the victim is unknown. The student who reported the stolen package did not leave any contact information. It is unconfirmed if the package was actually stolen.

Fight in Progress at 277 Babcock St.

A BUPD officer seemed to notice a fight happening at 2:06 a.m. on March 23, but after closer inspection, they seemed to just be “playing around.”

Narcotic Investigation at 836 Beacon St.

An anonymous 411 tip at 2:26 a.m. on March 23 stated there was a strong smell of marijuana in the building and requested a BUPD officer to check. Multiple complaints had already been made.

The officer made contact with the reporting party, then searched the building to try and locate the source of the smell. However, the officer was unsuccessful due to the smell dissipating. The reporting party was told to call back if the smell continued to occur.

Well being Check at 110 Brainard Rd.

At 12:13 p.m. on March 23, BU Dean of Students called asking for a well-being check for worried parents that stated they had not had contact with the student for over a month. BUPD units did not make contact with the party.

Suspicious Vehicle at 33 Harry Agganis Way

Residential Safety reported at 4:33 p.m. on March 23 that a vehicle had been running in the rear lot since the previous night, which appeared to be unlocked and unoccupied. BUPD officers located the owner.

Unwanted Person at 725 Commonwealth Ave.

At 5:28 a.m. on March 24, BUPD received a call from a facilities manager about a homeless man sleeping in the men’s bathroom in the basement. It was confirmed that a student was the one who fell asleep, and BUPD officers conducted courtesy transport to 481 Commonwealth Ave. at 5:37 a.m.

Assault at 275 Babcock St.

A walk-in party at 9:26 p.m. on March 24 reported being assaulted by a dining hall employee. BUPD’s Armstrong ambulance was notified for evaluation and advised for a professional EMS. The EMS arrived on scene and documented a medical refusal. Another party was escorted off the property and had their BU Identification Card seized.

Noise Complaint at 521 and 523 Beacon St.

BUPD received an anonymous 411 tip at 11:48 p.m. on March 24 regarding students being loud on the rooftop of 523 Beacon St. BUPD officers were unable to gain access to the building, looked around and up at the roof, but found no people or loud noises.

At 12:10 a.m. on March 25, BUPD received another 411 tip. This time, BUPD officers were able to get a visual on a rooftop party at 521 Beacon St. from the back alley of Beacon Street. Officers were able to get the rooftop party to disperse back into their building.

Unwanted Person at 10 Buick St.

A caller reported at 2:32 a.m. on March 26 that his roommate had a guest over, but the caller did not consent to the guest staying the night. After speaking with BUPD officers, the roommates came to an understanding.

Larceny at 595 Commonwealth Ave.

The Alumni Relations office had noticed some items had been stolen over the weekend from the office, sometime between 5 p.m. on March 15 and 10:30 a.m. on March 27.

Suspicious Person at 91 Bay State Rd.

At 7:02 a.m. on March 28, BUPD received a third-party report of a possible bike larceny in Kilachand Hall. No description of the suspect was given.

Suspicious Package at 14 Buswell St.

An abandoned black bag was left in the vestibule with a sign saying “Free” on it. The bag was disposed of at 9:32 p.m. on March 28.