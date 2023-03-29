Terrier Hockey Talk: Mar. 29, 2023

This week the BHB recaps the games against Western Michigan and Cornell, and give a preview for the game against Minnesota next week. They also give a brief update on player injuries and their thoughts on the overall strength of the team. Thanks for listening, and stay tuned for the coverage from Tampa!

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/