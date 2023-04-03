BREAKING: Women’s hockey names Tara Watchorn as program’s second head coach

Boston University named Tara Watchorn, a former Terrier and Olympic Gold Medalist, as the next head coach of the women’s ice hockey team, director of athletics Drew Marrochello announced Monday.

Watchorn will take over for longtime head coach Brian Durocher, who’s been at the helm since the program started in 2004.

“Tara has already built an impressive legacy as a Terrier, and we could not be happier to welcome her back as the leader of a new era for our women’s ice hockey program,” Marrochello said.

Watchorn played for BU from 2008 to 2012 and helped the Terriers capture their first Hockey East titles in 2010 and 2012, scoring the overtime-winning goal to give BU its first-ever Hockey East championship in 2010.

Following her collegiate career, Watchorn won an Olympic gold medal with Canada’s women’s ice hockey team in 2014.

Watchorn returned to BU as an assistant coach and served under Durocher for four years. During that time, Watchorn helped lead the team to a 60% win percentage and a Beanpot Championship in 2019.

“What Brian and the alumni have built is so special, and I am excited to continue that tradition and help vault the program back onto the national stage,” Watchorn said.

Following her stint as an assistant coach, Watchorn was hired to lead Stonehill College’s women’s ice hockey team in 2022, becoming the first head coach in program history. She was also named the 2022-23 New England Women’s Hockey Alliance Coach of the Year in the Skyhawks’ inaugural season.

Now, with her return to BU, Watchorn becomes the second head coach in program history.