Campus Crime Logs: March 29 – April 4

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from March 29-April 4.

Narcotic Investigation at 836 Beacon St.

BUPD received an anonymous 411 tip at 1:29 a.m. on March 29 about a strong smell of marijuana in the building. A BUPD officer walked around the building and was not able to pick up a strong enough odor to pinpoint where it was coming from.

Facilities was notified and will be doing what they can to get rid of the smell.

Larceny at 100 Bay State Rd.

A student said when he came out of the dining hall, he found that his bike worth over $1200 was stolen and the lock was cut. The theft occurred sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 10:11 a.m. on March 29.

Unwanted Person at 775 Commonwealth Ave.

A custodian stated at 12:28 a.m. on March 30 that someone was smoking in the men’s bathroom in the basement of the building. BUPD officers made contact with the suspected individual and had them leave the building.

Assist BU Department at 72 East Newton St.

At 1:16 p.m. on March 30, BU Public Safety requested the BUPD’s help, as they believed that a man hid a machete near the BU Dental School after he was denied access to the building and that he was going to get the weapon again.

BUPD located the party, who was warned to not go back to the property. He left campus and was issued a temporary trespass.

Suspicious Person at 808 Commonwealth Ave.

An off-duty officer reported a party possibly looking into cars at 6:26 p.m. on March 30. BUPD units checked the area but were unable to locate the party.

Narcotic Investigation at 273 Babcock St.

At 10:12 p.m. on March 30, security reported the smell of marijuana in the hallway of the building. BUPD searched the area but were unable to locate anyone smoking.

Suspicious Person at 808 Commonwealth Ave.

At 10:03 a.m. on March 31, Brookline PD received a call reporting that a male entered the ladies restroom in the building. The reporting party called BUPD and spoke to the officer, who took a report.

Shoplifting at 888 Commonwealth Ave.

A BUPD unit assisted Brookline PD with an incident at 5:04 p.m. on March 31. Brookline Police arrested two people.

Vendor Violations at 925 Commonwealth Ave.

At 6:16 p.m. on March 31, BUPD detail units were informed of illegal vendors in the garage of the building. Two vendors were sent off the premises without incident.

Well Being Check at 100 Mountfort St.

A caller reported hearing female screams in the alley behind the building at 10:53 p.m. on April 1.

Larceny over $1200 at 1110 Commonwealth Ave.

A caller reported being a victim of a scam at 9:59 p.m. on April 1. The case was referred to Boston Police.

Unwanted Person at 930 Commonwealth Ave.

Brookline PD called BUPD at 9:02 a.m. on April 3, requesting help removing a customer from a store at the address above.

Brookline PD later said BUPD was no longer needed and the party had been removed.

Fight at 512 Beacon St.

At 12:03 a.m. on April 3, a caller stated that she was witnessing a fight in progress behind the building. Since the fight was not on BU property, Boston Police arrived and took over.

Past Larceny at 975 Commonwealth Ave.

At 12:35 p.m. on April 3, a caller reported that their property was in a common area inside the building, but that BU Facilities removed the items to a dumpster at 120 Ashford St. The caller went to the dumpster to try and recover their property.

Suspicious Package at 665 Commonwealth Ave.

A black bag was left unattended at 8:05 p.m. on April 3. It turned out to be a gym bag containing shower items and clothing. A BUPD officer located a coworker of the owner of the bag in a cafe. The bag was left with them for the owner to retrieve.

Elevator Entrapment at 700 Commonwealth Ave.

Security stated at 12:37 a.m. on April 4 that a few students were stuck in elevator two between the 4th and 5th floors of the building.

The Boston Fire Department was notified and arrived on the scene alongside Otis Elevators, an elevator manufacturing and installation service. The students were released from the elevator with no issues or injuries.

Assault at 775 Commonwealth Ave.

At 3:36 p.m. on April 4, BUPD received multiple reports of a party touching passerby in the area. Boston Police arrested the party in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Long Avenue.