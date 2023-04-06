Free things to do in Boston you may not have heard about

Boston is a vibrant city with a rich history and many interesting things to do. Whether you’re a history buff, an art lover or a foodie — there is something for everyone. Boston is also notoriously expensive. Participating in fun activities can be stressful when a huge price tag is involved.

What if I told you there are free things to do in Boston that are legitimately fun?

The Red Room at Cafe 939

The Red Room at Cafe 939 is an all-ages venue at Berklee College of Music, offering diverse musical performances. With a capacity of 200, the venue provides a small and intimate setting for students and Boston locals.

The venue has hosted various notable artists, including Andra Day, Tori Kelly, Why Don’t We, Hozier, Passenger with Ed Sheeran and Leon Bridges.

With many free admission shows, the venue is accessible to everyone, although seating is mainly standing room. The acoustics, sound quality and lighting are all top-notch and run by Berklee students. While the venue does not serve alcohol, there are plenty of bars and restaurants in the surrounding area where you can grab a bite and drink with friends after a show.



ICA and Watershed

The Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) is an art museum dedicated to showcasing worldwide contemporary art, focusing on emerging and under-represented artists. The ICA features numerous exhibitions and programs, including solo shows, group exhibitions and special projects. Visit the ICA on Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. for free admission.

The ICA also operates the Watershed, a contemporary art center located in a transformed industrial building in East Boston. Every summer, the Watershed hosts exhibits because it’s a seasonal space. Admission to the Watershed is free and can be accessed by train and water shuttle, which is the fun part.

Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company

The Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts is a chartered military organization that tells the story of the organization’s rich history and the militia. It is a must-see destination for history enthusiasts, as it offers free admission.

The exhibits showcase the company’s participation in every conflict Massachusetts has been involved with since 1638. From the American Revolution to the Civil War, including an exhibit on John F. Kennedy (a former organization member). The museum boasts a collection of artifacts like weapons, uniforms and documents that provide a deeper historical understanding.

The museum is located on the fourth floor of Faneuil Hall, making it a great stop for anyone planning to visit Downtown Boston interested in the history of the city and the country.

MassArt Art Museum

The MassArt Art Museum, located on the campus of the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston, is a free, contemporary art museum. The museum showcases the best contemporary art, design, architecture and MassArt students and alumni work.

Featuring a diverse range of media, the museum’s exhibitions highlight the work of underrepresented artists — like women and LGBTQ+ artists. Lectures, workshops and other programs related to the visual arts are offered.

Independence Wharf

The Observation Deck on Independence Wharf is a popular spot for tourists and locals to enjoy the city’s sights and the waterfront. Located in the Boston Harbor, the deck is free and open to the public during regular business hours. To access the deck, take the elevator up to the 14th floor.

The deck offers a panoramic view of the Boston skyline, harbor and surrounding areas. Visitors can see the city’s landmarks like the USS Constitution Museum, the Boston Tea Party Museum and the Boston Children’s Museum. The lookout spot shows the boats, ships and yachts passing through the harbor.