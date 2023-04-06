City, Photo

Hundreds attended the March for Our Lives rally at Harvard

by Daily Free Press Staff
By Alysa Suleiman, Madi Koesler and Sydney Roth

Protestors rallied for gun reform at Harvard Yard on Tuesday. David Hogg attended the rally and delivered a speech.

David Hogg speaks at a March for Our Lives Rally in Harvard Yard urging Harvard to put out a statement in support of common sense gun laws. MADI KOESLER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Speakers and crowd at March for Our Lives rally in Harvard Yard. MADI KOESLER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A volunteer hands a woman a blue March for Our Lives shirt. MADI KOESLER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A protestor’s sign reads, “Save our students.” ALYSA SULEIMAN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A protestor wearing a shirt that reads, “March for Our Lives.” SYDNEY ROTH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A group of college students and a Boston woman listening to the speakers. MADI KOESLER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A protestor’s sign reads, “thoughts and prayers are not bulletproof.” ALYSA SULEIMAN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Hogg talking to other protestors at the rally. ALYSA SULEIMAN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A protestor’s sign reads, “Protect kids not guns.” SYDNEY ROTH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

