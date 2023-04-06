City, Photo Hundreds attended the March for Our Lives rally at Harvard April 6, 2023 8:02 pm by Daily Free Press Staff By Alysa Suleiman, Madi Koesler and Sydney Roth Protestors rallied for gun reform at Harvard Yard on Tuesday. David Hogg attended the rally and delivered a speech. David Hogg speaks at a March for Our Lives Rally in Harvard Yard urging Harvard to put out a statement in support of common sense gun laws. MADI KOESLER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Speakers and crowd at March for Our Lives rally in Harvard Yard. MADI KOESLER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER A volunteer hands a woman a blue March for Our Lives shirt. MADI KOESLER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER A protestor’s sign reads, “Save our students.” ALYSA SULEIMAN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER A protestor wearing a shirt that reads, “March for Our Lives.” SYDNEY ROTH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER A group of college students and a Boston woman listening to the speakers. MADI KOESLER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER A protestor’s sign reads, “thoughts and prayers are not bulletproof.” ALYSA SULEIMAN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Hogg talking to other protestors at the rally. ALYSA SULEIMAN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER A protestor’s sign reads, “Protect kids not guns.” SYDNEY ROTH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER