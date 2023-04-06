REVIEW: ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ rolls big on adventure

The action-adventure genre in Hollywood is perhaps the most popular movie genre. The number of movies released every year in this genre is astounding, mainly due to how well it fits the blockbuster mold. But which internet protocol started this concept?

Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) is a tabletop roleplaying game where people come together to tell a story. The players guide heroes and villains on a journey. The reason why D&D is so popular is because of how open-ended it is. The replayability is endless. The game has been popularized in mainstream media primarily due to its inclusion in “Stranger Things.” It makes sense that Hollywood has created a new movie franchise with D&D.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” follows a bard named Edgin (played by Chris Pine) and his crew consisting of a barbarian named Holga (played by Michelle Rodriguez), a sorcerer named Simon (played by Justice Smith) and a druid named Doric (played by Sophia Lillis).

The movie follows the crew as they quest to retrieve Edgin’s daughter from the evil hands of con artist Forge (played by Hugh Grant) and a red wizard named Sofina (played by Daisy Head) after they are betrayed by a heist gone wrong.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is the most fun I have had at the cinema this year. The movie is primarily carried by the acting, especially Pine and his comedic timing and charisma. Despite the flaws of our titular characters, the chemistry between the actors and the arcs each character goes through makes us root for their success.

Never once does the film resort to the typical cliches of a forced romance, the one dumb comedic character, and the child of the group who isn’t taken seriously. The movie instead takes the mature path of how a family can form from unlikely scenarios — a wholesome message.

The film has a great mix of practical and visual effects. The world has a realistic touch without feeling too much like a fake environment. The set pieces are well done, and the visual effects and authentic choreography blend boast the character’s skill sets.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” falls flat on two aspects: its music and story.

The score composed by Lorne Balfe is never compelling beyond the generic medieval adventure music. The story, beyond the character development, falls into the generic traps of the hero having an issue. The hero creates a crew from an unlikely group of people, the crew fails before the third act, the crew rectifies their differences, the crew creates a new plan, the crew fails again and the crew finally succeeds at the end and lives happily ever after.

The movie doesn’t dare to add a fresh take, but ultimately, for sheer entertainment, the story serves its purpose.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” presents a fun time at the cinema that engages all ages and interests of the audience. The story has potential to continue into a franchise. Limitless branches of stories, just like what the original tabletop game intended.