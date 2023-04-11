REVIEW: ELIO’s ‘The Inferno Tour’ at The Sinclair — perks of live music in small venues

The night began with an incredibly heartwarming and intimate set by opener and Boston-based, R&B-pop-indie fusion singer-songwriter Zola Simone. Other solos included guitarist Bobby Borenstein and drummer Jonathan Ulman. Simone performed songs from her album “Now You See Me,” EP “Flower,” three unreleased tracks and “Easy,” featured in Netflix’s “Atypical.”

Simone’s interactions with the crowd were seamless. One song she dedicated to her late grandmother and another to members of the LGBTQ+ community. Much of Simone’s music is inspired by real-life experiences.

“Who’s excited to see ELIO?”

Following a farewell question from Simone, the drums and mics were cleared and replaced, making way for the orange and yellow glow from a neon sign at the back of the stage to illuminate the crowd. Spelling out “ELIO,” the sign sanctioned a cheer from the crowd as the anticipation grew.

The backing track of the first song in the set, “Off my chest,” filled the room. Fans chanted along to the playful introduction to the song — an audio clip of the singer talking about anxiety.

Toronto-based guitar and bassist Nathan Day and drummer Mathieu “Mat” Landry built more anticipation while their instrumentals introduced ELIO to the stage.

Sporting an oversized Boston Red Sox jersey, a pleated miniskirt, and platform boots, ELIO’s vibrant energy filled the room when she sang. Her pop-centric soprano range, clever lyricism, and animated grin gave the crowd an intoxicating joy.

“This is my first time in Boston. Can you believe that?”

The singer-songwriter expressed her excitement and love for the city before moving on to perform “Jackie Onassis,” “9 Lives” and “Vitamins” from albums “ELIO’S INFERNO” and “Can You Hear Me Now?”

Between songs, ELIO gave fans an exclusive on the inspiration for writing each track.“Hurts 2 hate somebody” was inspired by a failed relationship the singer was involved in. “Read The Room” was written following an entitled and misogynistic interaction with a fellow producer.

Dancing from one side of the stage to the other, holding onto the hands of fans, and assisting Day as he added synthesizer beats to the back of songs, ELIO ended her set with a dramatic drop to the stage and a kiss blown to the audience.

Fans chanted her name in hopes of an encore. She took the stage one last time.

ELIO’s “Godly Behaviour” closed the night off perfectly, leaving the audience with a taste of her independent, determined and sometimes cheeky lyrics and attitude.

It was surreal being within inches of one of my favorite artists. An even more surreal experience came following the show. I was able to meet ELIO and Zola Simone, as well as guitarist Bobby Borenstein. As a self-proclaimed avid concert-goer, the intimacy and strict 525-person capacity of Cambridge’s The Sinclair made it a venue I can’t wait to experience more live music.

Between the performances of ELIO and opener Zola Simone, the Boston stop on ELIO’s “The Inferno Tour ” was a perfect balance of dreamy, resonant vocals and powerful instrumentation. Both artists’ natural interaction and enthusiasm with the crowd made for an unforgettable night.