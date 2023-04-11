‘Succession’ recap: ‘Connor’s Wedding’ changes everything

This article contains major spoilers for “Connor’s Wedding,” the third episode of the fourth season of “Succession.”

Three episodes into its final season, “Succession” presents its finest hour with “Connor’s Wedding” — a harrowing and heartbreaking experience that changes everything about the show and its future.

The title of this episode is a misdirection of sorts. In the grand scheme of things, Connor’s wedding does not matter.

As the episode begins, Logan skips the ceremony to visit Lukas Matsson in Sweden. He directs Roman to inform Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) that she will be fired from Waystar RoyCo, pinning the outcome of the company’s cruise scandal on her.

When Roman floats the idea to her, Gerri understandably doesn’t take the news well, prompting him to question whether or not committing to his dad’s side again is even worth the stress.

There’s no time for Roman to worry about this, though. With all the Roy siblings together on the boat where Connor’s wedding is set to take place, the overcast skies looming overhead give the impression that something terrible is about to happen.

Sixteen minutes into the episode, the world breaks open.

Roman receives a call from Tom informing him that Logan suddenly became very ill on the plane to Sweden and is currently unresponsive. Tom gives Kendall, Roman and Shiv the ability to talk to their father by placing his phone next to Logan’s ear, even though it’s uncertain if Logan is even alive to hear what they have to say.

“It’s okay, Daddy,” Shiv declares through sobs. “It’s okay. I love you.”

The following scene unfolds in real-time, following the Roy siblings through every beat of their slow realization that their greatest protector and tormentor might no longer be with them. Stuck in limbo over this possible death, their uncertainty about how to process their grief is devastating to watch.

Before long, Kendall steps out to an upper deck on the boat to make some calls, and it’s there that Frank Vernon (Peter Friedman) delivers the dreaded news.

“I think he went,” Frank confirms. “I think he’s gone.”

Just like that, Logan Roy is dead. There’s no grand operatic manner to his death. He simply passes away off-screen, completely isolated from his family in his final moments.

The intensity of this revelation comes from the gutting performances by Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook. Seeing such arrogant characters reduced to nothing but tears is a certain cruelty that only “Succession” can create sorrow on behalf of the most feared figure.

In the wake of Logan’s passing, Kendall has a stern moment of clarity, attempting to pull his siblings together despite their dire circumstances.

“What we do today will always be what we did the day our father died,” Kendall solemnly says. “Let’s grieve and whatever, but not do anything that restricts our future freedom of movement.”

From a business standpoint, the Roys are already in a precarious position. Had Roman waited just a few minutes before firing Gerri off, he could have avoided a lot of hostility that will surely come back to haunt the trio in future episodes.

An additionally bleak detail is the blink-and-you-miss-it confirmation that Connor and Willa follow through with the wedding after all. Set against a stormy backdrop, the sparsely attended ceremony is a somber image — the news of Logan’s demise completely overshadows any sense of joy.

“Connor’s Wedding” pulls off the death of such a major character perfectly, standing as one of the most emotionally draining hours of television ever aired. The shot towards the end of the Roy siblings hugging each other tightly should go down as one of the most iconic images of the series, especially given the emotional heft behind it.

With Logan gone, this familial bond is all that Kendall, Roman and Shiv have left. Will they use their collective strength to rise to power, or will they fall apart altogether? Only the rest of this season will tell.