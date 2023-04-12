Terrier Hockey Talk: April 12, 2023

This week, the BHB discusses the loss to Minnesota that ended the men’s hockey season, and the highlights of the Frozen Four. They also share some transfer goalie talk, and what this season represented for the BU hockey program. Thanks for listening!

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

