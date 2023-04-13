Campus Crime Logs: April 5 – 11

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from April 5-11.

Suspicious Person at 575 Commonwealth Ave.

BUPD received an anonymous 411 tip at 2:37 a.m. on April 5, saying a male, who seemed to be under the influence or mentally ill, was trying to attack a passerby. The passerby was able to run away from the suspect. The tipper had no other description of the man.

Officers searched the area and spoke with HoJo residence security but did not find any suspicious activity.

Elevator Entrapment at 771 Commonwealth Ave.

The Mugar security desk reported an elevator entrapment at 2:06 p.m. on April 5. The desk said that the north elevator was stuck on the second floor. Otis elevator company arrived on the scene and rescued the entrapped persons.

Suspicious Vehicle at 140 Bay State Rd.

At 6:10 p.m. on April 5, a party reported to security that a male in a small, black car asked if the reporting party wanted to buy some fentanyl. A BUPD officer made contact with the reporting party and identified the vehicle matching the description in front of 213 Bay State Rd.

Person with Weapon at 575 Commonwealth Ave.

Security at HoJo Dormitory reported at 12:16 p.m. on April 7 that a white male with a black hat and a white jacket was carrying a longbow in the building. The longbow turned out to be a prop for a show, and the party carrying the bow is a resident of the dormitory.

Group Disturbance at Nickerson Field

At 7:42 p.m. on April 7, an athletics director reported a large group of people refusing to leave Nickerson Field after it closed. A BUPD unit reported that BU Athletics eventually convinced the group to leave.

Larceny at Nickerson Field

A caller reported at 7:48 p.m. on April 8 that their backpack was stolen from Nickerson Field. The bag was located at 285 Babcock St. with the items inside it gone.

Suspicious Person at 46 Carlton St.

A caller reported seeing a man in a hoodie walk up to the window of her apartment at 7:03 p.m on April 8. The caller stated that there was also a car parked up against that location. The caller did not file a report but asked for extra patrols of the area that evening.

Group Disturbance at 735 Commonwealth Ave.

At 8:24 p.m. on April 8, a caller reported that a large group of people in Marsh Plaza were disturbing services at the chapel. A supervisor reported that there was no disturbance and that the group was just participating in an annual fraternity event. BUPD attempted to contact and locate the reporting party, but were unable to speak with them as Catholic Mass was in progress at the chapel.

Suspicious Package at 949 Commonwealth Ave.

A passerby informed a BUPD detail officer at 8:32 p.m. on April 8 of an abandoned suitcase outside of the building. The officer checked out the suitcase, but found it to be nothing and disposed of it.

False Threats at 855 Commonwealth Ave. and 233 Bay State Rd.

At 7:43 p.m. on April 9, Boston Police Department reported an active shooter with an automatic rifle in the area of 855 Commonwealth Ave. The first two floors of the building were peaceful, and there were no reports of gunfire. BUPD officers still searched the area with Boston PD. There was no description of a suspect from Boston PD. BUPD and BPD found no active threat at any location on campus.

At 7:47 p.m., Boston PD also reported 233 Bay State Rd. as an address where the shooter was active. Boston PD and BUPD officers searched the building and found no sign of any shooter. BUPD and BPD found no active threat at any location on campus.

Other Service Request at 610 Beacon St.

A student believed that he heard gunshots outside his window sometime between 8:06 p.m and 8:15 p.m on April 9. It is unknown if this incident was related to the previous threats.

Fight in Progress at 1010 Commonwealth Ave.

At 3:37 p.m. on April 10, a caller reported a group of about 20 high school students fighting. Boston PD responded. The reporting party called back saying the kids got onto a Green Line Train.

Suspicious Person at 595 Commonwealth Ave.

At 9:41 a.m. on April 11, a BU professor called to report a potential scammer selling tickets to a show in New York City. The professor described the individual as a short, young, white male with a beard, backpack, gray t-shirt and “darkish” coat. The professor reported that the individual was in the Hariri Building of Questrom School of Business.

Unwanted Person at 540 Commonwealth Ave.

A property manager called at 11:41 a.m. on April 11 about three homeless men in the back of his building he wanted removed. He said that they were there often.

Larceny at Malvern Field

At 6:31 p.m. on April 11, BU athletics staff reported a past larceny of a backpack from Malvern Field. The property owner tracked a phone left inside the bag to the area of 278 Babcock St. The bag and phone were received in a dumpster behind 1047 Commonwealth Ave.