The Four Belt Era: Israel Adesanya

This is typically a boxing column, but when something historic occurs in another combat sport, I can’t ignore it.

This past weekend at UFC 287 in Miami, Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KOs) knocked out Alex Pereira (7-2, 6 KOs) to once again become the UFC Middleweight Champion. In addition to regaining the title, Adesanya finally defeated his longtime rival.

Pereira had beaten Adesanya three times already, twice in kickboxing and once in the UFC. He won via decision in 2016, by knockout in 2017, and by stoppage last November.

Adesanya’s long reign as champion prior to his November 2022 defeat awarded him an immediate rematch.

Immediate rematches have a history of being unsuccessful. The former champion has only recaptured their belt three out of twelve times before Adesanya did so.

This was also Adesanya’s last chance. It’s especially hard to earn back the title after suffering two defeats to the champion. Furthermore, he was coming off a loss that came just five months ago where he was soundly stopped. Overcoming all of this requires incredible mental strength.

Adesanya maintained a low profile in the lead-up to the April 8 fight, only posting videos of training on his YouTube channel FreeStylebender.

Fight week showed us a new level of intensity from the former champion — potentially even too much for some. At the pre-fight press conference, Adesanya showed up wearing a dog collar around his neck. “I’m about to be unleashed,” Adesanya said.

He was also asked what was most important to him about the fight. He responded, “F— the belt, I’m coming for his head.”

Adesanya is always locked in on fight week, but he was on a different level. It was clear that he knew what was on the line and he wasn’t going to let everything he’s worked for slip away.

The night of the fight, Adesanya’s walkout backed up his comments. He was again wearing the dog collar.

He was about to be unleashed.

On his way to the Octagon, he stopped by his family, something he said he’s never done before. This act showed how much this fight meant to him. Then the fight began.

The first round was slow. Both men clearly respected each other and knew how dangerous the other was. The round concluded with Adesanya winning on all three judges’ scorecards, granted the UFC doesn’t score openly.

The fight began to heat up in the second round, with Adesanya landing some glancing shots. Pereira’s calf kicks were a problem for Adesanya in their first MMA fight, and they were a problem again in round two. The champion struck Adesanya’s lead calf with a minute to go in the round, buckling his leg. Ten seconds later, his leg buckled again. Adesanya covered up on the fence and Pereira began to tee off.

But the challenger had a trick up his sleeve. He stunned Pereira with a quick-strike attack that surprised everyone. Another ten seconds went by, and the fight was over. Two overhand rights shut Pereira’s lights out.

He did it. Israel Adesanya overcame all the odds to knock out his boogeyman. He stood over his rival and shot three imaginary arrows into the heart of his unconscious opponent. He was mimicking Pereira’s celebration — one arrow for every time he was previously defeated. He then broke the bow over his knee.

He closed the show, and he ended the rivalry. Like Adesanya has always said, “I don’t keep score. I settle them.”

His post-fight interview was also one to remember. He took the mic, shushed the sold out crowd and delivered a powerful message. “I hope every one of you… can feel this level of happiness just one time in your life… [but] you’ll never feel this level of happiness if you don’t go for something.”

You could hear the relief in his voice. He brushed off all the noise and did what he told everyone he was going to do. It was a historic victory, the sweetest of Adesanya’s decorated career.

He’s one of the greatest fighters of all time. He deserves everyone’s respect, and most importantly, he is one to look up to.