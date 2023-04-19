Campus Crime Logs: April 12 – 18

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from April 12-18.

Larceny at Multiple Locations

On April 12, seven different people reported being the victim of a ticket scam, either earlier in the day or sometime the previous day. The locations at which the scams occurred were 91 Bay State Rd., 24 Cummington Mall, 640 Commonwealth Ave., 860 Beacon St., and 700 Commonwealth Ave.

Assault and Battery at 871 Commonwealth Ave.

BUPD received an anonymous tip at 5:38 p.m. on April 12 of a party who was struck in the head. BUPD officers located the party who struck the reporting party. The reporting party later called the station but refused to speak with officers about the incident.

Gas/Chemical Event at Mugar Library

At 8:44 p.m. on April 12, BUPD received an anonymous tip of a strong odor of gas on the second floor of the library. Office of the Facilities Management and Planning was notified and reported a spill at a loading dock. OFMP then worked to ventilate the area.

A BUPD officer reported a six-inch puddle of gasoline spilled onto the surface area of the loading dock when someone was refueling the power washing machine. The spill occurred under the vent of the library. The area was cleaned and ventilated and the BUPD officer said that no further response was needed.

Assault and Battery at Brighton Ave. and Malvern St.

A female flagged down a BUPD officer at 2:54 a.m. on April 13, saying she was assaulted by a white man in his 30s who was not wearing a shirt. The victim said she saw him head toward Ashford Street. Boston Police and Boston Emergency Medical Services were both notified and arrived on the scene.

A BUPD officer checked the area around Ashford Street., but was unable to locate an individual matching the description.

Threat to Commit Crime at 700 Commonwealth Ave.

BU ResLife received a call at 10:51 p.m. on April 13 that a party residing in Warren Towers may have received threats. The threats occurred sometime between Nov. 9, 2022 and Dec. 2, 2022.

At 12:04 a.m. on April 14, Residential Safety stated that the party who made the threats entered the building. ResLife was contacted and BUPD units checked the room where the threatened party lived as well as the 18th, 17th, 15th and 4th floor common rooms with negative results. ResLife and Residential Safety were advised to call if they saw the party again.

At 3:59 a.m. on April 14, ResLife received a report that the party was out in front of the building inside a vehicle. The party was verbally told to leave BU property.

Person With Weapon at 915 Commonwealth Ave.

A walk-in party reported at 2:03 a.m. on April 14 that a party carrying a knife was walking westbound on Commonwealth Avenue in the area of the above address. BUPD checked the area of Commonwealth Avenue up to Packard’s Corner, Babcock Street and St. Paul Street with negative results. Officers spoke with the reporting party, who stated that the party with a knife did not threaten anyone.

Harassment at 518 Park Dr.

A caller reported a disturbing flyer hung on the ResLife Office door at 4:06 p.m. on April 14. A BUPD officer responded to 10 Buick St. to follow up, looking for the person who posted the flyers, and found another one on a light post. Another officer reported seeing flyers by Marsh Chapel as well. Dispatch also received a call from a party saying that the flyer was posted to social media.

The officer located and spoke to both involved parties and determined that this issue was a prank. The party who posted the flyers will attempt to remove as many of them as possible.

Fight at 10 Buick St.

At 5:03 a.m. on April 16, a caller reported two men fighting in the street outside of the above location. It was revealed that the two parties had had a disagreement. Both parties decided not to take any further action and moved along from the area.

Noise Complaint at 625 Commonwealth Ave.

A caller reported yelling outside of the above location at 11:42 p.m. on April 16. BUPD also received a second call about the same situation. More BUPD officers were sent to assist in dispersing the group. It seemed to be a house party that had gotten too loud. The officers were able to disperse the group that was outside, and then they knocked on the door of the building with no answer. No loud noises were heard at the building.

Well Being Check at Track and Tennis Center/100 Ashford St.

At 1:21 p.m. on April 17, a caller reported that two females were slumped over in a bathroom inside the building. The reporting party fled from the scene and an Armstrong ambulance was canceled.

Suspicious Person at 722 Commonwealth Ave.

A caller at 3:40 p.m. on April 18 reported that a party could possibly have been checking doorknobs inside of the building. BUPD units checked the building and surrounding area but were unable to locate the party.

Noise Complaint at 193 Bay State Rd.

At 11:33 p.m. on April 18, a caller reported hearing a single gunshot outside behind the building. No yelling was heard and there was no visual about the situation. All BUPD units were sent. After calling back, the reporting party agreed to speak with an officer at her room. Officers searched the area around the building and found no signs of anyone in distress or suspicious activity.