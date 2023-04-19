Honoring a historical holiday: My experience spending Patriots’ Day in Lexington

Just before 6:00 a.m. on a misty Monday morning, a frantic colonist on horseback sped down Massachusetts Avenue, yelling to his captain that British troops were approaching. An alarm gun was sounded. The colonial militia, wearing tricorn hats and carrying muskets, gathered and got into formation.

Minutes later, the red-clad British army entered the field. After a brief standoff, a shot was fired, setting off the first battle of the American Revolution. The fighters’ muskets emitted bright flashes of light, followed by smoke that created a drifting haze over the battlefield. Colonists and Redcoats fell to the ground as the firing continued above them.

On the sidelines, barred off by yellow ropes, spectators held up their phones to capture the action and coughed up smoke. Children held their hands over their ears, some carrying mini toy muskets.

This was not a scene from 1775, though it was convincing (minus the audience). It was the 2023 Battle of Lexington reenactment, an event that kicked off a day of Patriots’ Day festivities.

Patriots’ Day may confuse non-locals. The holiday is only officially observed in Massachusetts, Maine and Wisconsin. The occasion has an unexpected origin story: in the late 19th century, the Massachusetts governor wanted to replace a religious holiday. He settled on a celebration of the first fighting of the American Revolution. Patriots’ Day is now observed on the third Monday of every April. An annual Red Sox home game and the Boston Marathon were later added as Patriots’ Day traditions.

Although the marathon seemed to be the star event, I decided to spend the day taking a trip down history lane in Lexington. I was initially doubtful, mainly because the battle reenactment meant I had to wake up at 4:30 a.m.

After attending the town’s activities, I saw that Patriots’ Day is more than just a holiday in Lexington. It is a collective celebration that unites the community.

Walking into the town center in the darkness of the early morning, I was surprised to find the streets populated and full of chatter. There might not be another day in the year when countless people, young and old and from various backgrounds, mill around Lexington Center together before the sun rises.

While waiting for the reenactment, families exchanged stories about their past Patriots’ Day experiences. During the battle, parents hoisted children on their shoulders so they could watch the action. After the musket fire ceased, spectators walked to a nearby church, where we filed into the basement to eat pancakes and sit with strangers. “British soldiers” occupied some tables, still wearing battle uniforms.

Afterward, I got in line for a tour of the Buckman Tavern, a building where colonial troops waited for the British to arrive. The other visitors waiting outside praised the reenactment and talked about how well done the performance was. The first room we entered was dimly lit with creaky wooden floors and a low ceiling. A woman dressed in colonial attire sat in a chair and told stories about the historical rivalry between Lexington and Concord.

The last event I attended was the Patriots’ Day Parade in the afternoon. There were performances from colonial-style bands, plus hip-hop dancers, horses, flower displays and lion dances. Despite the rain, onlookers clustered on the sidewalks with umbrellas and raincoats, waving mini American flags as performers passed by.

Patriots’ Day in Lexington is truly unique. It is an occasion for an entire community to bond over, which seems somewhat rare nowadays. Even in the darkness of the early morning and rainy afternoon, people were still smiling.

I wondered if Patriots’ Day was worth losing sleep over, especially when the occasion is exclusionary on multiple grounds. Celebrations of that period often center themselves around white men, reinforce misogynistic views of women and ignore heinous violations of Native Americans and enslaved people.

Lexington’s festivities showcased the American Revolution had become a shared piece of history belonging to all Americans, not just white men.

The events of the day drew diverse crowds and featured representation from different cultural groups. Even though colonists provided the foundation for the United States, a culturally diverse group of people are the ones who built the country from the ground up.

The significance of Patriots’ Day is open to interpretation. For me, it is a celebration of diversity and an event that can unite people across various backgrounds. It also serves as a reminder to fight for what you believe in. Even if you think you do not stand a chance, you can stand up and try to make that chance a reality.









