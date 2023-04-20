A perfect manual on preparing for 4/20

It’s that time of year! The day where stoners and occasional smokers alike spend their day getting high in a celebration of all things marijuana.

You might be wondering — especially if this is your first 4/20 celebration — what should I do to commemorate the occasion? How do you prepare for this magical day? It’s critical to be fully prepared so all you have to do is sit back, relax, and smoke a nice joint with your buds.

If you want some advice on how to prepare for this weed appreciation day, I’ve got you covered.

Snacks

The most important item to have ready for 4/20 is snacks. No one likes the feeling of having the munchies and reaching for something sweet that should be less than a foot away.

Some of the best snacks for these cravings are goldfish, pretzels and cheez-its because you have to have a little salt. To balance those savory flavors, consider purchasing some Oreos and M&Ms to satiate your sweet tooth. Most importantly, make sure to have your favorite fast food places ready to go on your delivery app of choice because you certainly can’t get high without a side of Chick-fil-A or McDonalds.

There is the question of what media you should indulge in while you are, as many say, “feeling groovy.” Music, television, and movies are essential for a good high. Here are some suggestions for what to listen to and watch when you start to feel that edible kick in.

Music

Listen to something that sounds funny. Let’s be honest, when you’re high, you aren’t paying attention to the lyrics. The songs you pick should enhance the experience of taking a big hit from your bong. Try listening to “Surfin’ Bird,” “Goo Goo Muck,” or the theme song from “Stranger Things.”

Entertainment

Consider taking a walk down memory lane. Watch some of your favorite kids movies and television shows. Enjoy viewing it from a more, let’s say, childlike perspective. If you’re feeling crazy and want to dive further down this rabbit hole, try some of your favorite kids cartoons. “Phineas and Ferb,” “The Fairly OddParents,” “Scooby-Doo” and “Sofia the First” are great options. Trust me, when you watch these shows on 4/20 they’ll take on a whole new meaning.

There are a lot of great ways to enjoy 4/20 — and hopefully this manual can shed some light on the cloud of euphoria you may float on.

As always, before doing anything, make sure to consult the world’s resident marijuana experts: Cheech & Chong.





