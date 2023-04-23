Softball wins both games of doubleheader, sweeps three-game set against Colgate University

The Boston University softball team swept Colgate University in a doubleheader on Saturday at the BU Softball Field.

The Terriers (42-7, 12-0 Patriot League) continued their 22-game win streak and preserved their perfect in-conference record with back-to-back victories over Colgate (16-26, 5-7 PL).

The undefeated streak was almost snapped in the first game against the Raiders when some sloppy defense carried the game into extra innings, but a walk-off home run led to a 6-5 win that saved the Terriers’ flawless Patriot League record. BU secured the second win behind senior pitcher Lizzy Avery’s eight-strikeout performance.

“I don’t know if the streak’s really a thought process right now or even something [the players] are thinking about,” BU head coach Ashley Waters said. “They’re just trying to win softball games.”

Game 1

The Terrier offense looked to get off to a hot start in the first inning after hitting three consecutive singles to load the bases, but the threat was erased on a double play.

The first two BU batters in the second inning knocked two infield singles and then a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases. Sophomore outfielder Tyesha Williams scored the first run of the game after a wild pitch, and the other two baserunners advanced behind her. The score jumped to 2-0 on a fielder’s choice before the inning ended.

Another run scored in the third inning after back-to-back fielder’s choices and a wild pitch moved freshman outfielder Brooke Deppiesse to second base, where she was driven in by a single from Williams.

Colgate responded in the fourth inning with a single and a walk to put traffic on the bases, and an error brought in a run. The next runner scored on a sacrifice fly in the following at-bat.

The Terriers added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth, but Colgate answered in the top of the fifth with their third run of the game.

The Raiders took the lead in the sixth inning on a two-run home run by senior outfielder Steph Jacoby that put the Raiders up 5-4. BU then decided to put on their rally caps, flipping their visors and wearing them upside down.

BU tied the game in the bottom of the inning, but they could not win it in regulation as the score remained 5-5 after the seventh.

Avery came in to pitch a perfect eighth inning, and the rally caps paid off when graduate student infielder Nicole Amodio ended the game on a walk-off home run.

Despite the scoreboard, freshman pitcher Kasey Ricard had a solid outing, only allowing three earned runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts. However, both teams wavered on defense: the Terriers committed three errors while the Raiders made two.

“You’re gonna give up hits, and that’s the reality of playing a good team,” Waters said. “But when people are not making plays for you, that doesn’t help your cause.”

Game 2

Colgate responded to the loss in the first game immediately in the top of the first inning. A walk came around to score on a single by Jacoby, but fortunately for the Terriers, that was the extent of the Raiders’ offense.

BU tied the game in the third inning after junior outfielder Lauren Keleher showed some heads-up baserunning.

The majority of the Terriers’ offensive action occurred in the fourth inning. The first batter was hit by a pitch, followed by three consecutive infield singles that scored the second run.

Keleher knocked in the subsequent two runs with a double to right-center field to make the score 4-1. A sacrifice fly ball drove in the fifth run, and the final run of the game was scored when Keleher crossed the plate after another double.

Avery shone as she notched her second win of the day, giving up only one run on six hits and three walks and struck out eight in seven innings.

“She was ready for the call, and then she obviously executed,” Waters said.

The Terriers look to extend their win streak against Boston College in Chestnut Hill next Tuesday at 5 p.m.