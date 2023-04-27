Campus Crime Logs: April 19 – 25

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from April 19-25.

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon at 1010 Commonwealth Ave.

At 8:28 a.m. on April 19, a third party caller reported that a custodian came upon a possible squatter at the above address. When asked to leave, the party reportedly pulled out a knife. The custodian left the room unharmed, and the suspect fled the area on the MBTA Green line. MBTA police were notified.

At 10:47 a.m., a caller reported seeing a party that may have matched the suspect description. The party turned out to not be the suspect.

At 2:18 p.m., a caller stated that they saw a person walking west who possibly matched the description of the suspect. The caller reported that the party may now be at 610 Commonwealth Ave. A BUPD unit stated that they had the party stopped at 3 Cummington Mall. The party was taken into custody and transported back to the BUPD at 32 Harry Agganis Way.

The individual, Thomas Wooten, was arrested for trespassing.

Well Being Check at 775 Beacon St.

Boston Police reported a male party chasing a female party at 9:39 p.m. on April 19. BUPD units checked the area with Boston PD, but were unable to locate either party.

Missing Person at 989 Commonwealth Ave.

At 4:03 p.m. on April 20, a party walked into the BUPD lobby to report that their 8-year-old child had fled from them when they were entering the above address. Boston PD was notified. The parent and child were reunited at the station.

Suspicious Person at BU Beach/775 Commonwealth Ave.

BUPD received an anonymous tip at 3:40 p.m. on April 20 of a suspicious person at the above location, described as a creepy guy wearing a long puffer jacket with a fuzzy hood, holding a Starbucks cup. He was watching the students but it seemed like he was on drugs. He was clearly not a student. The tipster did not answer requests for additional information.

BUPD received a second call for a person with a similar description, this time near 100 Bay State Rd. The caller stated that the party was cat-calling and sexually harassing female passersby. Officers checked both areas without finding anybody matching the description.

Threats at Unknown Location

At 5:08 p.m. on April 20, a caller reported that someone had been making threats toward four to five people. Cambridge PD was notified, and conducted a well-being check at the party’s residence.

Suspicious Person at 185 Bay State Rd.

A caller at 4:50 p.m. on April 20 reported three people in a white BMW in the rear of the above address acting strangely. One party was waving around an air freshener. Parties were getting ready to move on.

B&E Alarm at 708 Commonwealth Ave.

At 3:27 a.m. on April 21, Boston PD received a B&E alarm for broken glass at Insomnia Cookies. The door was open. Boston PD was on the scene, and the building was checked. Boston PD made contact with the key holder to secure the door.

Threat to Commit Crime at 275 Babcock St.

At 8:18 p.m. on April 21, a party reported that they had been receiving threats from an ex-boyfriend.

Unwanted Person at 285 Babcock St.

A group of about six people were playing with a ball in front of the entrance to the building at 7:52 p.m. on April 21. The ball was hitting the glass. A caller stated that they had asked the group to move along but they had refused. The parties left prior to BUPD officers’ arrival.

Harassment at 855 Commonwealth Ave.

A caller at 9:05 p.m. on April 21 stated that a classmate’s boyfriend was harassing her. A BUPD officer was unable to locate the reporting party, and there was no answer on callback attempts.

At 9:52 p.m. on April 22, a caller reported that her classmate’s boyfriend was harassing her. It is unknown if these two calls were related.

Past Larceny at 915 Commonwealth Ave.

At 2:52 p.m. on April 23, a student believed that his watch had been stolen from FitRec 25 minutes prior. The watch was found in his pocket.

Harassment at 750 Commonwealth Ave.

At 10:40 a.m. on April 24, an affiliate said that he was walking by the BU Bridge where he said a male — who was described as “lightskin,” dressed in all black with long hair — said to him, “I hate Asians.” The affiliate also said one of his students heard the man say that he had a weapon. A BUPD officer went to speak to the party. The party fled in an unknown direction.

Shoplifting at 985 Commonwealth Ave.

At 5:02 p.m. on April 24, a BUPD unit assisted Brookline PD with a party stopped for shoplifting in front of the above address. The BUPD unit cleared from the scene, and Brookline PD units handled the rest.

Suspicious Package at 871 Commonwealth Ave.

A caller at 4:46 p.m. on April 24 reported an unattended red backpack in front of the above address. A BUPD unit checked the area, but was unable to locate the bag.

Suspicious Person at 580 Commonwealth Ave.

BUPD received a report at 9:39 p.m. on April 25 of a suspicious male party on the 5th floor of the building. The reporting party stated that the individual was knocking on doors claiming to be moving into the building. BUPD officers conducted a search of the area with negative results.